Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cryoballoon Ablation System Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cryoballoon ablation system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global cryoballoon ablation system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and growing awareness of the benefits of cryoballoon ablation.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cryoballoon ablation system market to 2030 by product type (23nm and 28nm), application (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, 23nm and 28nm are the major segments of cryoballoon ablation system market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that 28nm is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on cryoballoon ablation system market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Synmed, Pentax Medical, Medtronic, CPSI BIOTECH, Healthtronics, Atricure, Adagio Medical, Coopersurgical, SANARUS TECHNOLOGIES, and Boston Scientific Corporation are the major suppliers in the cryoballoon ablation system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Wood Pallet Market in Canada

2-Ethylhexyl Thioglycolate Market in Canada

2-Methylpropene Market in Canada

Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market in Canada

Can Coating Market in Canada