Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cranial Stabilisation Device Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cranial stabilisation device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and specialized center markets. The global cranial stabilisation device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising incidence of cranial instability and increasing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cranial stabilisation device market to 2030 by product type (horseshoe headrest, skull clamp system, brain retractor system, accessories, and others), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, specialized centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, horseshoe headrest, skull clamp system, brain retractor system, and accessory are the major segments of cranial stabilisation device market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that brain retractor system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on cranial stabilisation device market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Zimmer Biomet, OsteoMed, DePuy Synthes, Jintan Huida Medical Instrument, Micromar, Pro Med Instruments, ZheJiang Apeloa JiaYuan Pharmaceutical, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Changzhou Huida Medical Equipment, and Medtronic are the major suppliers in the cranial stabilisation device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Automotive Power Window Motor Market in Canada

Low Gwp Refrigerants Market in Canada

Mechanical Seals Market in Canada

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Canada

Vinyl Sulfone Market in Canada