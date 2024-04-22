Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Bonding Film Market

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in bonding films have undergone significant changes in recent years, from traditional bonding techniques to biomimetic bonding. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pressure cured bonding films are creating significant potential for bonding film in transportation, electrical and electronics, and packaging applications, due to its improved product durability, reliability, fast curing time, increased product performance, and design flexibility.

A total of 142 figures / charts and 107 tables are provided in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in Bonding Film Market to 2030 by application (transportation, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others), material technology (thermally cured bonding film, pressure cured bonding film, and other) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that thermally cured will remain the largest segment over the forecast as there is widespread application of this technology across the end use industry for better adhesion properties and suitable for high temperature area‘s application manufacturing.

Electrical & electronics, transportation, and packaging are the major end use industries. Electrical & electronics is the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand from semiconductor packaging market.

Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for bonding films from various end use industries, such as electrical & electronics and transportation.

Arkema, Cytec Solvay Group, Dai Nippon Printing, DuPont, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Formplast, Gurit, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG, Hexcel Corporation are the major suppliers in the FRP cross arm market.

