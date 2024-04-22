Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Prosthetic Market

The technologies in prosthetic has undergone significant change in recent years, with conventional prosthetics to hybrid orthodontic prosthetics. The rising wave of new technologies such as electric powered and hybrid orthodontic prosthetics technology are creating significant potential for advanced prosthetic system in various medical platforms due to improved comfort, usability, and wear and tear resistance.

In prosthetic market, various technologies such as conventional, electric powered, and hybrid orthodontic prosthetics are used in the disabled adults and disabled children applications. Increasing demand for orthopedic prosthetics combined with an increased incidence of trauma/accidental accidents and technological advancement such as robotic prosthetics are creating new opportunities for various prosthetic technologies.

Smith and Nephew, Zimmer Holdings, Stryker, Otto Bock HealthCare, Blatchford, Touch Bionics, and Biomet are among the major technology providers in the Prosthetic Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Prosthetic Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Prosthetic Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the prosthetic market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global prosthetic technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Conventional
  • Electric Powered
  • Hybrid Orthodontic Prosthetics

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Disabled Adults
    • Conventional
    • Electric Powered
    • Hybrid Orthodontic Prosthetics
  • Disabled Children
    • Conventional
    • Electric Powered
    • Hybrid Orthodontic Prosthetics

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 – 2030]:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • South Korea
    • India
    • The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Prosthetic Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysisgrowth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1 972.636.5056

