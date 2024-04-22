CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in prosthetic has undergone significant change in recent years, with conventional prosthetics to hybrid orthodontic prosthetics. The rising wave of new technologies such as electric powered and hybrid orthodontic prosthetics technology are creating significant potential for advanced prosthetic system in various medical platforms due to improved comfort, usability, and wear and tear resistance.

In prosthetic market, various technologies such as conventional, electric powered, and hybrid orthodontic prosthetics are used in the disabled adults and disabled children applications. Increasing demand for orthopedic prosthetics combined with an increased incidence of trauma/accidental accidents and technological advancement such as robotic prosthetics are creating new opportunities for various prosthetic technologies.

Download sample by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/technology-prosthetic-market.aspx

Smith and Nephew, Zimmer Holdings, Stryker, Otto Bock HealthCare, Blatchford, Touch Bionics, and Biomet are among the major technology providers in the Prosthetic Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Prosthetic Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Prosthetic Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the prosthetic market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global prosthetic technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Conventional

Electric Powered

Hybrid Orthodontic Prosthetics

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Disabled Adults Conventional Electric Powered Hybrid Orthodontic Prosthetics

Disabled Children Conventional Electric Powered Hybrid Orthodontic Prosthetics



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 – 2030]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India The Rest of the World



Latest Developments and Innovations in the Prosthetic Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive A Pillar Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Camera Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Luggage Carrier Market