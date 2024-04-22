Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dyslexia Treatment Market to Reach $12.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dyslexia treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the rehabilitation center, psychiatric institution, home care, clinic, and individual markets. The global dyslexia treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $12.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for disease-specific innovative treatment and expansion of app development endeavors aimed at addressing dyslexia.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dyslexia treatment market to 2030 by type (double deficit dyslexia, phonological dyslexia, rapid naming deficit, surface dyslexia, and others), age group (children and adult), offering (solutions, hardware or devices, text-to-speech software, speech recognition software, complementary and alternative medication, occupational therapy, mind mapping software, and others), end use (rehabilitation centers, psychiatric institutions, home care, clinics, individuals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, double deficit dyslexia, phonological dyslexia, rapid naming deficit, and surface dyslexia are the major segments of dyslexia treatment market by type. Lucintel forecasts that phonological dyslexia will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, clinic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Pfizer, Speechify, Jubilant Pharma, Lingit, Soli, Hopalai, Lyfta, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceutical, and RPG Life Sciences are the major suppliers in the dyslexia treatment market.

