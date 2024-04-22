Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cholesterol Monitor Market to Reach $9.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cholesterol monitor market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & clinics and home healthcare markets. The global cholesterol monitor market is expected to reach an estimated $9.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of cardiovascular ailments and rising preference for monitoring of cholesterol levels.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cholesterol monitor market to 2030 by type (handheld devices, wearable devices, and benchtop devices), end use (hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, handheld, wearable, and benchtop are the major segments of cholesterol monitor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that handheld is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing popularity among people and healthcare professionals as they are lightweight, portable, and simple to use.

Within this market, hospital and clinic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to rising need for routine monitoring and testing of cholesterol among admitted individuals with cardiovascular disorders.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high frequency of cardiovascular illnesses among population and the existence of key producer in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, PTS Diagnostics, Quidel, AccuTech, and Polymer Technology Systems are the major suppliers in the cholesterol monitor market.

