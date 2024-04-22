Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Predicted to Reach US$318.3 Million by 2033 at a 12.40% CAGR

The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching a projected value of US$318.3 million by 2033, according to projections. This exceptional expansion indicates a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.40% from its estimated 2023 valuation of US$98.9 million.

Abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH), which can occur in critically ill patients and those having abdominal surgery, are disorders that intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are essential in monitoring and treating. In order to avoid issues and enhance patient outcomes, these technologies support clinical decision-making and aid healthcare personnel in assessing intra-abdominal pressure levels.

The article predicts that intra-abdominal hypertension, or IAH, would grow in popularity in underdeveloped countries. At the moment, Europe and America account for the bulk of the demand for these devices. The demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices is anticipated to grow steadily over the course of the forecast period in a number of countries, including the GCC, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Future Market Insights indicates that manufacturers of catheters for IAP monitoring in intensive care units and intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are working together more frequently. Furthermore, because of the increased sensitivity and accuracy of the equipment, many clinicians now choose clinical examination of IAH over physical detection.

Deepen Understanding With Your Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2612

Improved Patient Safety and Demographic Shifts Drive Demand

The ability to monitor abdominal pressure effectively translates to improved patient safety by offering healthcare providers the means to prevent complications and enhance treatment outcomes. As a result, hospitals and clinics are increasingly investing in these devices to minimize risks and improve patient care.

The growing geriatric population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and obesity are further contributing to market growth. These demographics require close monitoring, and intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices provide a valuable tool for managing such conditions.

Key Takeaways:

The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 328.3 million with a CAGR of 12.40% by 2033.

In the historical period, the market captured a valuation of US$ 89.4 million with a CAGR of 10.6% in 2022.

The United States dominates the global market by registering a share of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Japan is anticipated to secure a share of 6.4% in the global market by 2033.

With a CAGR of 15.70%, Australia is significantly driving the global market by 2033.

Germany is another nation predicted to register a share of 6.7% in the global market during the forecast period.

Learn Our Research Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2612

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented, with several competitors in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices space. These companies are implementing mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches to meet consumer demand and expand their customer base.

Other Prominent Players in the Global Market are:

R. Bard, Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Stryker Corporation

Biometrix Ltd. (Degania Silicone, Ltd.)

Centurion Medical Products

Holtech Medical

ConvaTec Group PLC

Potrero Medical

Gaeltec Devises Ltd.

Speigelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

C2Dx Inc.

Scranton Gillette Communication

Nutrimedics S.A.

SEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd

Carl Zeiss AG

Market by Category:

By Product:

Disposables

Equipment

By Application:

Intra-abdominal Hypertension

Intra-compartment Pressure

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2612

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube