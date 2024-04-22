Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market is poised to be valued at US$ 22,427.6 Million by 2033 | FMI

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the forecast for the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market shines bright with a projected valuation of US$ 22,427.6 million by 2033, showing an impressive growth trajectory at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The market, currently estimated at US$ 14,051.6 million in 2023, is driven by a combination of factors contributing to its anticipated expansion. Factors such as technological advancements in therapies, a growing aging population, and an increased understanding of bone health have all contributed significantly to the market’s anticipated growth.

According to industry analysts, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and fractures across diverse demographics globally has accentuated the demand for effective therapeutic interventions. This increased demand has been met by a surge in research and development activities aimed at enhancing existing therapies and introducing innovative solutions for fracture healing.

“Osteoporosis and fractures present significant challenges for individuals’ health and well-being globally. The projected growth of the anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market reflects a collective effort by healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to address these challenges,” said Future Market Insights.

The market’s steady rise is also attributed to the emphasis on preventive healthcare measures and a growing awareness of the importance of bone health. Additionally, ongoing initiatives promoting early diagnosis and treatment have played a pivotal role in propelling market expansion.

The market’s progression is expected to bring forth a diverse range of therapeutic options, catering to the specific needs of patients, thereby potentially enhancing their quality of life.

As we move towards a future where health and well-being take center stage, the anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market’s projected growth stand as a testament to the collective commitment to advancing global healthcare.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the market while growing with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

By drug type, bisphosphonate drugs are projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6%.

By route of administration, the oral segment is expected to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

“Increasing healthcare expenditure and innovations in treatment drugs and therapies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” comments an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape:

The anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in the anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing drugs market.

The key industry players are: Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc, Amgen Inc., Merck, and Company Inc., Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson.

Some Recent Developments In The Market Are:

In March 2022, Teva Pharmaceuticals declared the launch of a generic version of Revlimid in the United States.

Enzene Biosciences Ltd.’s biosimilar drug, Denosumab, received Marketing Authorization (MA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in August 2021 for the treatment of osteoporosis in adults.

In 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Evenity (romosozumab-aqqg) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture. The drug is marketed by Amgen.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Industry Survey:

By Drug Type:

Bisphosphonates

Calcitonin

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

