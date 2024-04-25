Global Bispecific Antibody Industry Expected to Reach US$1 Billion by 2033, Driven by Steady Growth at 7.2% CAGR | FMI

The Global Bispecific Antibody Industry is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$1 billion by 2033. This represents a steady and promising trajectory, fueled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% anticipated over the next decade. In 2023, the market is expected to reach US$500 million, reflecting the increasing adoption of these innovative therapeutic solutions.

The Bispecific Antibody business has benefited greatly from antibody engineering. Significant progress has been achieved in generating innovative antibody formats and engineering procedures that allow the creation of bispecific antibodies with improved efficacy and stability in recent years. Advances in recombinant DNA technology and protein engineering, for example, have permitted the development of bispecific antibodies with enhanced pharmacokinetics, lower immunogenicity, and higher tumor penetration.

Advent of Telehealth and Virtual Care to Create Tailwind for the Bispecific Antibody Market Growth

Digitization is making deeper inroads across diverse industries, such as healthcare, owing to the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones across the world.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare practitioners and patients realized the importance of digitization and encouraged them to adopt virtual methods of patient examination and consultation to counter the regulations concerning social distancing. This gave rise to a new medical domain, Telehealth.

Since the outbreak, telehealth has gained immense popularity, especially among the geriatric population, owing to the convenience associated with it. Hence, increasing adoption of telehealth across radiology, behavioral health, cardiology, and online consultation is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the Bispecific Antibody market.

Key Global Bispecific Antibody Industry Takeaways and Projections

The US is estimated to continue dominating the North American market, projecting the fastest growth in the region through 2033.

Germany’s Bispecific Antibody market is forecast to register robust growth in Europe, accounting for a significant share in the region between 2023 to 2033.

China is expected to account for the maximum revenue share in the East Asia market, exhibiting the fastest sales growth during the assessment period.

India is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing to the largest sales in the region over the coming 10-years.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bispecific Antibody Historical Market Outlook: Future Market Insight’s analysis examines vital dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the Bispecific Antibody market. It also studies the impact of these dynamics on the market for the previous assessment period 2018 to 2022 to forecast the scope of market growth over the coming forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The latest study conducted by FMI provides in-depth insights into the global Bispecific Antibody market to assist management level decision-makers in constructing a strategy to capitalize on the critical trends & opportunities. It also discloses competitive trends and profiles a list of leading players operating in the global Bispecific Antibody market.

Some of the prominent Global Bispecific Antibody Industry players profiled by FMI are:

Sonafi S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Others

Global Bispecific Antibody Industry Segmentation

The Global Bispecific Antibody Industry is classified based on drug type, indication, distribution channel, and region.

By Drug Type:

Blinatumomab

Catumaxomab

Duligotumab

By Indication:

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disorders

CNS Disorders

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa