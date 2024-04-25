Ellen Christman and Nicole Guidi to Launch Discovery Map of Sarasota

Sarasota, FL and Waitsfield, VT, 2024-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Ellen Christman and Nicole Guidi as the owners of a new map, Discovery Map of Sarasota. The first edition of the map will publish later in 2024.

“I was a huge fan of Discovery Map long before I even thought of owning a franchise. In fact, the last road trip I took I picked up four different maps during my travels,” said Christman. “Nicole and I have been friends, business competitors and now business partners. We’re really looking forward to starting this map in Sarasota.”

The pair first met as owners of property management franchises in Colorado. In 2019, Christman sold her franchise to Guidi and moved to Sarasota. In 2023, Guidi purchased a Discovery Map franchise in Breckenridge, Colorado. When Nicole’s father moved to Sarasota, the pair reconnected and began talks of starting a Discovery Map in Sarasota with Ellen as managing partner.

“I’d been doing some consulting after I moved to Florida but was looking for something a little more substantial that could also work with my teenage daughter’s schedule,” said Christman. “Nicole’s idea of starting a map here in Sarasota, which is loaded with snowbirds and tourists seemed like a real winner. So, we put a plan in motion and the rest is history.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Maps can be found on display at visitor centers, local stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions.

“There is just so much to do and see here between Siesta Keys, the downtown area, Marina Jack’s, I’ve seen how well my other Discovery Map has been received in Breckenridge, Colorado. I know we will have similar results here in Sarasota,” said Guidi, who recently purchased a home in Sarasota. “I’m so looking forward to getting this map off the ground and watching it take off.”

With a launch date later in 2024, local businesses interested in advertising or distributing the first edition of Discovery Map of Sarasota can call 970-390-8117 or e-mail ellenc@discoverymap.com

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, please visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/.