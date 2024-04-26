Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 11635 Million by 2034 with a 3.40% CAGR

The global radiopharmaceutical market in the spotlight of high healthcare costs in wealthy societies, scientific advancements are progressing slowly. An aggregate global valuation of US$ 6972.1 million is projected by the FMI research for 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of 3.40% during the projection period of 2024 to 2034, this valuation is expected to approach US$ 11635 million by 2034 due to increased awareness of the advantages of radioisotope treatments.

Specialized drugs known as radiopharmaceuticals use radioactive elements, or radioisotopes, for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications. They are essential in the treatment of many serious and long-term illnesses. The use of radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine is driving up demand for a variety of diagnostic techniques, especially those that target certain organs.

The market for radiopharmaceuticals is being driven, in part, by growing awareness of the advantages these medications can offer in the assessment of chronic conditions.

Initiate In-Depth Research With Your Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1992

However, the market may be constrained by the half-life of radiopharmaceuticals. It’s common knowledge that radiopharmaceuticals require larger financial outlays. Radiation pharmaceuticals’ short half-life or expectation is one of the main issues limiting demand. As a result, only developed areas may currently use radiopharmaceuticals more and more. The developing economies still have a way to go before fully utilizing technology. In its most recent industry analysis, named “Radiopharmaceuticals Market,” Future Market Insights has gone over these features with potential future developments.

Key Takeaways from Radiopharmaceuticals Market

North America dominates the radiopharmaceuticals market due to rising frequency of cardiovascular diseases and cancer and the scenario is expected to persist even in the forecast period. Adopting innovative radioisotope production methods for treating chronic disorders is another reason.

Europe, led by the UK, is also expected to hold a significant market share due to the UK being subject to maximum incidences of cancer. Cancer Research UK estimate says that the UK alone houses 367,167 cancer patients.

The Asia-Pacific is poised to grow blatantly in the forecast period with it witnessing new product launches, collaborations, distribution agreements, acquisitions in an aplomb.

“The fact that radiopharmaceuticals are broadly used as biomarkers in molecular imaging is expected to take the radiopharmaceuticals market by storm in the upcoming period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-1992

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare inked an agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC for producing and distributing iodine-123 (I-123) capsules all across the US.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc., in March 2021, entered into partnership with CardioNavix, LLC for enhancing patients’ access to cardiac PET imaging. The new program is termed as ‘Bracco Mobile Isotope Service’, which ought to facilitate better patient care sites for providing cardiac PET imaging.

Jubilant Radiopharma, in August 2020, signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, which focuses on an ELDA (Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement) for the latter’s diagnostic imaging agent called ‘Tilmanocept (technetium Tc 99m tilmanocept injection) in LATAM, Mexico, Canada, and the US.

Bayer AG, in June 2021, announced that it would acquire Noria Therapeutics Inc. along with PSMA Therapeutics Inc. with the objective of widening the former’s oncology portfolio that is into existence.

Norgine B.V., in March 2020, completed the acquisition of Azanta A/S, a specialty biopharmaceutical company. This included Nimorazole, a hypoxic radiosensitizer to treat cancer, and Angusta to facilitate labor induction.

Curium, in the year 2019, completed acquisition of MAP Medical, which would actually help it in strengthening the footprint all over the Europe with access to Baltic and Nordic countries.

The US FDA, in December 2020, completed approval of Gallium 68 PSMA-11 (Ga 68 PSMA-11). It holds the distinction of being the very first drug for PET imaging for diagnosing prostate cancer.

Key Companies Profiled:

Siemens AG

Positron Corporation

Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Applications)

Curium

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Sotera Health LLC (Nordion Inc.)

Bayer AG

Eckert & Ziegler

Gain Full to Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1992

Key Segments Covered in the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Analysis:

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Radioisotope Type:

Technetium-99

Fluorine-18

Iodine-131

Leutetium-177

Yttrium-90

Gallium-68

Gallium-67

Rubidium-82

Iodine-123

Iodine-125

Indium-111

Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neuroendocrinology

Neurology

Nephrology

Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Source:

Cyclotrons

Nuclear Reactors

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institute

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Region:

North America Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Western Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Eastern Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market

APEJ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Japan Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Middle East & Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube