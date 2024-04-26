Folding Boxboard Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Solutions

The Folding Boxboard market demonstrates robust growth potential, poised to reach US$ 20.3 billion by 2032 with a steady 5.2% CAGR from 2022. The study highlights the significance of the 201-300 GSM and 301-350 GSM basis weight segments, jointly comprising 65% of the market share in 2022. Europe spearheads the market, holding a substantial 28% share in 2022. Additionally, the China market is anticipated to grow by 4.8% YoY, contributing to the East Asia region’s projected valuation of US$ 2.4 billion in 2022. This data underscores the evolving dynamics and global potential of the Folding Boxboard industry.

The folding boxboard market is predicted to be led by the Europe region, which is predicted to account for a sizeable market share of around 28% in 2022. The FMI team also predicts a 4.8% yearly growth rate for the Chinese folding boxboard market in 2022. The entire market value for folding boxboard in East Asia is anticipated to reach US$ 2.4 Bn in 2022.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Folding Boxboard Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Folding Boxboard Market.

The report on the global Folding Boxboard market provides an up-to-date analysis of the existing scenario of the market along with the latest drivers and trends, and the overall environment of the said market. This report comes with an objective as well as an in-depth study of the existing state aimed at the growth of the key players, strategies of the market, and prominent drivers of the market.

The report also makes the involvement of the important achievements pertaining to the launch of new products, regional growth, research and development, product responses, and market achievements. In addition to that, the regional growth of the prominent market players has been included in the report so as to provide a 360 view of the said market.

The following players hold a significant share in the global Folding Boxboard market

International Paper Co., ITC Limited, Kotkamills Oy., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Metsä Board Corp., Mondi Group plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., SAPPI Ltd., Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial Co., Ltd. and Stora Enso Oyj.

Market Segmentation

Material

Pulp Based

Bleached Chemical

Recovered Paper

Other Materials

Application Type

Higher end and General Packaging

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Greeting Cards

Other Applications

