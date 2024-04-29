Industrial Pail Market to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2034: FMI Report Indicates Sluggish Growth Amid Evolving Packaging Standards

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, has released a comprehensive report on the industrial pail market, offering insights into the evolving landscape of packaging solutions. According to the analysis, sales of industrial pails are projected to experience a sluggish upturn, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.90% from 2024 to 2034, reflecting the ongoing evolution of packaging standards.

The industrial pail market is witnessing increased demand driven by various industries, including chemicals, paints, medicine, and food processing. As these sectors prioritize efficient and reliable packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer demands and regulatory requirements, the market is poised for steady growth.

“Packaging plays a critical role in ensuring the safety, integrity, and quality of products across diverse industries,” remarked a spokesperson from Future Market Insights. “With demand surging in key sectors such as chemicals, paints, medicine, and food processing, the industrial pail market is expected to progress towards a valuation of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by 2034, marking a significant increase from its current valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2024.”

The projected growth of the industrial pail market is influenced by several factors, including advancements in packaging technology, changing consumer preferences, and evolving regulatory landscapes. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to address these dynamic market dynamics and meet the evolving needs of end-users.

4-6 Gallon Segment Takes the Lead

The 4-6 gallon segment is expected to capture roughly 35% of the market share by 2022, highlighting the preference for optimally sized industrial pails for various products. Notably, the industrial pails market represents around 12% of the global industrial packaging market, which stood at US$ 64 billion in 2021.

Sustainability: A Key Driver of Growth

The packaging industry is witnessing a surge in demand for secure and eco-friendly solutions. Industrial pails excel in both aspects, offering safe storage and transportation for a wide range of products, including hazardous chemicals. This focus on sustainability is a key trend propelling the market forward.

Industrial Pails: The Perfect Fit for Bulk Packaging

Industrial pails are a versatile choice for packaging both liquids and granulated/powdered products. Their ability to securely transport large quantities of goods makes them ideal for manufacturers, exporters, and logistics companies seeking to prevent damage and minimize product waste. Spill-proof packaging is another crucial factor driving the demand for industrial pails.

Germany: Poised for Industrial Paint Exports

Germany is predicted to hold approximately 20% of the European industrial pails market share by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the nation’s thriving paint export industry. According to the Association of the German Coatings and Printing Inks Industry, Germany supplied 352,000 tons of paint valued at €2.1 billion in 2021, catering to various sectors like car repair, mechanical engineering, and furniture.

China’s Chemical Boom Fuels Industrial Pails Demand

The Chinese industrial pails market is expected to witness significant growth, projected to reach 1.7 times its current value by 2032. This surge is closely linked to China’s rapidly expanding chemical sector, which is driving the demand for industrial packaging solutions like pails. As the leading global producer of chemicals, accounting for around 45% of global sales in 2020 (European Chemical Industry Council), China presents lucrative opportunities for industrial pails manufacturers.

Looking Forward: A Secure and Sustainable Future

The industrial pails market offers a promising outlook, with sustainability and rising exports acting as key growth catalysts. As the demand for safe and efficient bulk packaging solutions continues to climb, industrial pails are well-positioned to maintain their dominance in the market.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global industrial pails market through 2026, which include

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co.,

Grief Inc.,

Mauser Group B.V.,

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd,

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd,

Industrial Container Services,

Delta Containers Direct Limited,

FDL Packaging Group,

Fibrestar Drums Ltd and

Sonoco

Market segmentation

The global market for industrial pails has been segmented by material type, capacity, end user and by region.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Material Type

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Steel

Aluminium

Tin

Other Materials

Capacity

1 Gal

3 Gal

4 Gal

6 Gal

9 Gal

10 Gal

12 Gal

End User

Agriculture

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Petrochemical

Building & Construction

Plastic & Rubber

Automotive

Mining & Metals

