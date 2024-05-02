Global Meat Cutting Machine Market Projected to Drive Past US$ 749 Million Revenue by 2033, Driving an Impressive 8.8% CAGR

The global meat cutting machine market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a rise from US$ 687.5 million in 2023 to a notable US$ 749 million by 2033. This growth trajectory is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% spanning from 2023 to 2033. The impetus behind this global trend stems from escalating demand for meat-cutting machines, spanning across various sectors including meat processing industries, restaurants, slaughterhouses, and households.

Tracing back through the historical narrative of culinary practices, the art of meat cutting has long been interwoven into human traditions. From rudimentary tools crafted with stones and metals for carving meat into manageable portions, this practice has persisted since ancient times. However, as societal needs evolve, there’s a contemporary emphasis on precision, efficiency, and notably, safety in the meat-cutting process. The surge in this market reflects an ongoing commitment to advancing technology to meet the diverse demands of industries engaged in meat processing.

Across diverse end-use industries, a range of machines including meat shredders, grinders, saws, slicers, mincers, dicers, and tenderizers are witnessing heightened utilization. This trend is driven by the desire to curtail labor expenses and enhance overall productivity.

These machines facilitate the transformation of meat into diverse formats, aligning with consumer dietary needs. The swift consumption of processed food items and the growing embrace of automation in food production sectors will sustain the upward trajectory of meat cutting machine sales in the projected period.

Notable Insights from the Meat Cutting Machine Market Analysis:

In terms of equipment segmentation, the meat slicers category constitutes a substantial portion of the global meat cutting machine market.

In the realm of automation categorization, the fully automatic segment is poised to exhibit a more pronounced Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the upcoming decade.

The meat cutting machine market in North America is anticipated to undergo expansion at a commendable CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

China’s market for meat cutting machines is predicted to witness growth with a CAGR of approximately 4% in the forthcoming decade.

Anticipated growth is also foreseen in the demand for meat cutting machines in Germany, projected to achieve a CAGR of roughly 7% within the period spanning from 2023 to 2033.

“Rising Need for improving productivity across food processing and food services sectors is expected to boost the demand for meat cutting machines during the forecast period. Besides this, increasing non-veg population worldwide will bode well for the market,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

JBS USA Holdings Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Meat Solution Corp., SYSCO Corp., Smithfield Foods Inc. are some of the top players operating in the global meet cutting machine market. These players are focused towards upgrading their portfolios by introducing new and advanced meat cutting machines with user friendly features.

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Meat Cutting Machine market presenting historical demand data (2018-2023) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Meat Cutting Machines based on Equipment (Meat Shredder, Meat Grinder, Meat Saw, Meat Slicers, Meat Mincer, Meat Dicer, and Meat Tenderizer), Automation Grade (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic) by End User (Meat processing Industries, Restaurants, Slaughter Houses, Household, Caterers) across five major regions.

Meat Cutting Machine Market by Category:

By Equipment:

Meat Shredder

Meat Grinder

Meat Saw

Meat Slicers

Meat Mincer

Meat Dicer

Meat Tenderizer

By Automation:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

By End User:

Meat processing Industries

Restaurants

Slaughter Houses

Household

Caterers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

