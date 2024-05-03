FMI States Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach US$ 119.4 Million Mark by 2033, Driven by Steady 5.2% CAGR

The electric resistance welded (ERW) pipes and tubes market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 71.9 million by 2023. This positive trajectory is anticipated to continue, fueled by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. Consequently, the market is on track to attain a formidable valuation of US$ 119.4 million by 2033.

A primary driver behind this surge in the ERW pipes and tubes market is the global upswing in infrastructural development initiatives. Ambitious projects are unfolding on a global scale, spanning from towering skyscrapers to extensive oil and gas pipelines. These ventures are generating heightened demand for ERW pipes, given their indispensable role in various critical sectors and applications.

The post-pandemic resurgence in the electric resistance welded (ERW) line pipes segment has generated a notable upswing in the pipes and tubes market. This upturn has spurred leading entities in the oil and gas, as well as power industries, to formulate strategic initiatives for the deployment of cross-country line pipe infrastructure. Additionally, the recovery of oil and gas prices, coupled with the reinvigoration of concise budget allocations, is expected to create favorable growth prospects for the global Line pipes sector.

The heightened level of investment activities in key sectors such as power generation and automotive underscores the increasing commitment of governments worldwide to bolster infrastructural development projects, including those related to water and sewage systems. These investments are poised to serve as catalysts for market expansion and offer promising avenues for growth in the near future.

North America: A Lucrative Market with U.S. at the Helm

Market Dominance in North America

The electric resistance welded (ERW) pipes and tubes market in North America commands a substantial 51.6% market share, with the United States alone estimated to reach a market value of US$ 21.4 million during the forecast period. Currently, the United States holds a 5.2% share in the global market, driven by robust economic growth in the region and increased activity across critical sectors such as oil, power, and refineries.

U.S. Growth Dynamics

The growth trajectory in the United States is primarily attributed to a resurgence in expenditure, particularly in the realm of energy infrastructure. The nation’s focused investments are poised to meet the escalating energy demand and ensure energy security.

Asia Pacific: Dominating the ERW Pipes and Tubes Market

Leading the Global Market

Asia Pacific emerges as the frontrunner in the global ERW pipes and tubes market, commanding a substantial revenue share of over 44%. Notably, China is projected to further bolster its position with a noteworthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033, translating to a substantial market value of US$ 27.7 million.

Japan’s Impact

Japan also plays a significant role in this market, contributing notably with a CAGR of 4.3%, resulting in a market worth of US$ 16.2 million. The region’s consumers are driving this growth, reflecting a robust demand for ERW pipe products.

Key Players Profiled:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

TMK IPSCO, Welspun

Wheatland Tube Company

ChelPipe

Techint Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Arabian Pipes Company

ArcelorMittal SA

Key Segments Covered:

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

By Type:

Pressure Tubing

Standard Pipes

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemical, Mining

