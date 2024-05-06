UrgentCare2Go Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — UrgentCare2Go is excited to announce an official partnership with Remington College – a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX as a preferred employer partner.1

UrgentCare2Go revolutionizes healthcare accessibility with its innovative on-demand mobile urgent care services. With main offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and El Paso, UrgentCare2Go extends its reach to several cities across Texas, with more to come. Utilizing a hybrid call model integrating certified medical assistants and telemedicine technology, UrgentCare2Go delivers prompt and accurate diagnosis and treatment to patients in the comfort of their homes or offices, 24/7, 365 days a year. Unexpected medical issues no longer require leaving home or disrupting your routine. With just a click, patients can schedule appointments via the user-friendly website at UrgentCare2go.com.

Remington College offers Medical Assisting programs at 11 campuses in five states, so there are always qualified graduates ready to enter the field and provide professional service to patients in need of UrgentCare2Go’s services.

“We’re excited to welcome Remington College’s Medical Assisting graduates to the UrgentCare2Go family. Remington’s network of qualified graduates will help us on our mission to deliver safe and quality care to patients in the state of Texas, and beyond in the near future.” –Dr. Nilesh Nangrani

The Medical Assisting diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy & physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

“We’re thrilled to add another Dallas-based company as another one of our preferred employer partners for our graduates.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.