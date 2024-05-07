Web3 GP (WGPX) Presents Daytona Supercar Sim Racing at FORKED, Bitcoin 2024 & Ordinals Asia, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, 2024-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — Web3 GP, a ground-breaking supercar racing platform that integrates Web3 Play-to-Earn (P2E) technology with open-source technology from the hottest racing sims, has announced they will be on display at the following May conferences in Hong Kong:

– 8 May: FORKED (Soho House, frkd.io)

– 9-10 May: Bitcoin Asia (Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, b.tc/conference/asia)

– 11 May: Ordinals Asia (Soho House, ordinalsasia.com)

Racing fans are invited to drop by the Web3 GP booth at these events to witness firsthand an exclusive, thrilling sim car race featuring a lineup of the rarest and most limited edition supercars ever designed. The Web3 GP virtual race circuit mirrors the world’s most iconic tracks, from the sweeping curves of the Nürburgring to the demanding straits of Le Mans. The digital replication of these legendary courses is a fitting stage for an ultimate demonstration of prowess, pushing the boundaries of speed and precision.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1P7zovuPhJ8

The Best Open-Source Sim Racing Combined with Blockchain and Crypto

Web3 GP offers the highest standards in supercar simulation. It features a finely tuned virtual physics engine that replicates every nuance of the hottest limited edition supercars, ensuring that the digital experience mirrors the exhilaration of a real-life race. Skilled enthusiast drivers with a passion for high-performance machines can navigate the twists and turns with a precision that showcases the capabilities of their exclusive vehicles.

By combining P2E features with technology from some of the best racing sims — including top names such as Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa, Project Cars 2, Automobilista 2, rFactor 2 and iRacing — Web3 GP represents a cutting-edge integration of supercar racing and blockchain technology. Sim racers earn Web3 GP’s proprietary $WGPX tokens for completing in-game achievements, such as winning races, setting track records, or reaching specific milestones.

WGPX are tokens built on the Bitcoin Ledger by deploying ordinal inscriptions technology and function as NFTs representing in-game assets that players actually own, including cars, skins and accessories.

As WGPX tokens adhere to the Bitcoin standard, they are built directly on the Bitcoin network without any need for a separate token or sidechain, inheriting Bitcoin’s multi-layered security, making them among the most modern, efficient and secure tokens in the world.

Setting a new standard for the convergence of luxury, technology, and speed, the Web3 GP limited edition supercar race will leave an indelible mark on the virtual racing world.

