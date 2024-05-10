Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement Salary Benchmarking Report, 2023 – 2030

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Category – Procurement Intelligence

The Clinical Trial Imaging Services Category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2023 to 2030. North America holds the largest category share at about 41%.The rising number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) along with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the increasing presence of chronic health diseases among the population, the development of innovative imaging techniques, and rising R&D investment to develop new drugs and therapies are some of the key factors driving the growth.

There are several key trends emerging in the category and some of them include the integration of artificial intelligence, betterment in data management & analysis, virtual imaging, and trials. For example:

In January 2023, ICON plc, a leading provider of clinical trial services, announced the launch of a new imaging platform that enables real-time monitoring and analysis of imaging data in clinical trials

In February 2023, PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading clinical research organization, announced the expansion of its imaging capabilities in Asia, with the opening of a new imaging center in Singapore

In April 2023, BioClinica, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging services, announced the launch of a new imaging platform that would merge AI and machine learning technologies to improve the accuracy and efficiency of image analysis in clinical trials

The project and data management services segment accounted for 29% of the category share in 2021, providing operational expertise, tracking projects, converting scans into digital images, regulatory control, and issue resolution. Based on application, non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a rapidly growing disease with a global prevalence of 25.2% and is expected to reach 63% by 2030, driving demand for its treatment. Companies are focusing on improving clinical trial studies to assess the effectiveness of therapies used for NASH. The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment accounted for 46% of the Research & Development market in 2021, driven by the increasing cost of drug development and the demand for outsourcing of research and development activities.

This category is fragmented with the presence of various small and medium-sized businesses that provide clinical trial imaging. Major market players are focused on research and development operations inside their organizations in order to extend their business across many geographies. To increase their share and boost their position, key corporations are pursuing various methods such as mergers, acquisitions, cooperation, and partnerships. For instance, ICON PLC purchased PRA Health Science in February 2021 to enhance its clinical research operations and worldwide healthcare intelligence.

China and India are some of the preferred sourcing destinations for this category. India is a popular destination for imaging services due to its established medical sector. Suppliers offer competitive pricing, and skilled labor, and can accommodate various project sizes. China is renowned for its precision manufacturing, offering high-quality products and advanced technology. Its suppliers are known for their precision, reliability, and strict quality control processes.

List of Key Suppliers in the Clinical Trial Imaging Services Category

Resonance Health

Navitas Life Sciences

IXICO plc

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

BioTelemetry

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 8.05% from 2023 to 2030

Pricing Growth Outlook: 20% – 30% (Annually)

Pricing Models: Variable pricing model, fixed-fee pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope: Cost and pricing, Past engagements, Productivity, Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria Products and services, applications, modalities, operational capabilities, regulatory standards and mandates, category innovations, and others

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

