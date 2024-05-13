Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Set to Flourish, Expected to Reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2033 at a 5.3% of CAGR

The global drug of abuse testing market is anticipated to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2033, having been valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2023. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.3%.

The use of high dosage prescription opioids for pain management has contributed to an increase in opioid dependence and the aging of the population. Chronic pain is common in patients with arthritis, cancer, and cardiac problems. Opioids are prescribed by doctors to manage pain, but an overdose can be fatal.

Consequently, manufacturers are launching rapid, accurate, disposable, and easy-to-use drug abuse testing kits to detect drug dependency in elderly individuals. This implies that new rivals will have lucrative possibilities throughout the assessment phase.

Preview Next-Level Insights Sample :

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1649

Key Takeaways:

The drug abuse testing market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 2.69 billion in 2033 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In the historical period, the market secured a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2022.

The United States dominates the global market by capturing a maximum share of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Germany is significantly driving the global market by registering a share of 4% by 2033.

With a share of 3.3%, Japan is securing a significant share in the global market during the forecast period.

How are Key Players Adding Value in the Global Market?

Several prominent players consolidates the market presence globally. These players are developing innovative products by adopting advanced technologies. They offer improved and high-quality products to their consumers as per their needs.

Key players are adopting various marketing methodologies to elevate the global market. These marketing methodologies are partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and agreements. The key players are conveniently provided delivery of their products and services through their distribution networks.

They are marketing and promoting their products in social media, online retailers, and offline platforms to increase their sales volume. These players are significantly expanding the market by providing awareness and educating their customers at trade shows, exhibitions, and seminars.

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-1649

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players operating in the global market comprise Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., the top players accounting for maximum sales in the market.

Leading players operating in the global drug of abuse testing market are focusing on research and development to launch novel testing tools that are more effective and accurate. Players also invest in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their global footprint.

Other Essential Players in the Global Market are:

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Abbott Laboratories (Alere, Inc.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Category

By Drug Type:

Psychostimulants

Narcotic

Cannabinoids

Sedatives

Others

By Technique:

Immunoassay

Chromatography

Rapid Testing

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

In-Depth Market Overview: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1649

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube