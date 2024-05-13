Global Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Set to Soar, Predicted to Reach USD 31,842.3 Million by 2033 at a 7.6% of CAGR

The global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market is anticipated to rise to USD 31,842.3 million by 2033 from USD 15,306.7 million in 2023. Market growth is anticipated to reach 7.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

One of the main causes of cancer-related mortality in young women is pancreatic cancer. has a chronically poor prognosis and an extremely dismal overall diagnosis. The worldwide pancreatic cancer industry thus has a wealth of opportunities to advance treatment and detection.

Rising Pancreatic Cancer Rates:

Several factors contribute to the increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer, including:

Obesity and Physical Inactivity: These lifestyle factors are linked to an elevated risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Dietary Habits: A high-fat diet low in vegetables and high in red and processed meat consumption can increase pancreatic cancer risk.

Improved Treatment Options Spark Optimism:

New developments in therapeutic possibilities provide a glimmer of optimism despite the obstacles. Patients with pancreatic cancer are seeing longer life times thanks to the discovery of novel medication regimens and combinations.

Focus on Early Detection Remains Key:

Even though there are potential new treatment options, improving patient outcomes still heavily depends on early detection. The market for fecal pancreatic elastase testing is essential to this battle since it offers a non-invasive instrument for early detection and better patient care.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers employ a number of crucial strategies to increase their clientele. Including the introduction of new products, developments in technology, collaborations, and distribution contracts amongst industry players.

Recent Development:

In June 2020, BÜHLMANN unveiled the BÜHLMANN fPELA® turbo, a revolutionary turbidimetric immunoassay. It has received CE certification and is intended to speed up the detection of human pancreatic elastase.

Pancreatic Elastase-Turbidimetric test, a quantitative turbidimetric test for the detection of human Pancreatic Elastase E1 in human solid stool samples. It was introduced by Vitassay, a developer and distributor of diagnostic tests, in May 2020.

Some Key Companies are as follows:

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

DiaSorin

ScheBo Biotech AG

Immundiagnostik AG

Invivo Healthcare

DRG Instruments GMBH

Verisana Laboratories

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

CerTest Biotec S.L.

R-Biopharm AG

American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd.

Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.

Key Segments Covered in the Market:

By Product:

Fecal Pancreatic Elastase ELISA Kits

Rapid Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Kits

By Indication:

Chronic Pancreatitis

Type 1 Diabetes

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa