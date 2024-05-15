Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market Anticipated 6.2% CAGR by 2033

Hydronic underfloor heating systems are renowned for being energy-efficient. They function by pumping warm water via pipes buried in the floor, which distributes heat equally across the space. Because it reduces temperature stratification in the room and prevents heat loss through ducts, this heating technology is more effective than conventional forced-air systems. Consumer interest in hydronic underfloor heating is rising as awareness of energy efficiency and sustainable living increases. This rising inclination is promoting market growth significantly.

The hydronic underfloor heating market size is projected to cross USD 4,390.4 million in 2023 and is estimated to attain a valuation of USD 8,012.2 million by 2033. The hydronic underfloor heating market share is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Hydronic underfloor heating systems provide design freedom since they reside underneath the floor surface. Due to the absence of radiators or other visible heating components, homeowners and architects are given greater authority when designing interior spaces. Hydronic underfloor heating offers a practical heating solution while retaining a neat and uncluttered look, which is becoming increasingly popular with open-concept layouts and minimalist design trends.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In October 2022, Warmup unveiled a low-profile hydronic underfloor heating series. Warmup seeks to enhance and simplify the underfloor heating specification process.

Advanced work packing and heat mapping features were added to AnVent Electric plc’s software in November 2021. It launched software with integrated heat management system (HMS) design capabilities incorporating the client’s 3D plant modeling systems.

Key Companies

Uponor Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Amuheat

REHAU AG

Eberle by Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Danfoss

Warmup

H2O Heating Pty. Ltd.

Hunt Hunting

Hurlcon Hydronic Heating

Polypipe

Schluter Systems

Warmboard Inc.

Daikin

Key Takeaways

In 2018, the global market size stood at USD 3,701.6 million.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 4,243.1 million.

The United States captured 21.0% of global market shares in 2022.

India captured 7.2% of global market shares in 2022.

China captured 6.9% of global market shares in 2022.

The United Kingdom captured 5.5% of global market shares in 2022.

The residential segment under application captured 34.2% of global market shares in 2022.

The new installations segment acquired 56.2% of global market shares in 2022.

