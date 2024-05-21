Global Contact-Free Sleep Monitoring Systems Market Expected to Reach USD 214.7 Million by 2033 at a 8.1% of CAGR

The global contact-free sleep monitoring systems market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 98.6 million in 2023. Rising cases of sleep disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy, and restless legs syndrome are driving the demand for smart devices capable of monitoring an individual’s sleeping pattern to facilitate effective treatment.

According to recent forecasts, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a total valuation of USD 214.7 million by the end of 2033.

Contact-free sleep monitoring systems offer a non-invasive and convenient way to track sleep quality and detect potential sleep disorders, contributing to improved diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches. These systems utilize advanced technologies such as motion sensors and bio-signal processing algorithms to provide accurate and actionable insights into sleep patterns.

A contact-free sleep monitoring system is a medical device that tracks a patient’s sleep patterns and records the different stages of sleep the patient experiences during the night. This device is connected to a person’s mobile app. Every move the patient makes while they are asleep is recorded by this software. The data collection on the different stages of sleep also suggests that there is a need to enhance one’s sleeping position.

It also recommends improving eating and drinking habits to help patients sleep better. This gadget records even the smallest movement made by the patient using sound wave technology. These gadgets are in charge of the granular level sleep observation by sweeping sound waves 16 times per second to the patient.

Combating Sleep Disorders: Contact-Free Monitoring Takes Center Stage

The global contact-free sleep monitoring systems market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of sleep disorders like insomnia, narcolepsy, and restless legs syndrome. These conditions disrupt sleep patterns and negatively impact overall health. As awareness about sleep health increases, individuals are turning to smart devices for monitoring their sleep and seeking treatment options.

Market Growth Fueled by Growing Health Concerns

The market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 8.1% over the next decade. This growth is attributed to several factors:

Increased Sleep Disorder Prevalence: The growing number of people experiencing sleep disorders creates a larger potential user base for contact-free sleep monitoring systems.

Convenience and Comfort: These non-intrusive monitoring systems provide a comfortable and convenient way to track sleep patterns without disrupting sleep itself.

Data-Driven Insights: Contact-free sleep monitors offer valuable data on sleep quality, duration, and sleep stages, empowering individuals to understand their sleep patterns and make informed lifestyle changes.

Key Takeaways:

The global contact-free sleep monitoring systems market is estimated to reach US$214.7 million by 2033, reflecting a rise from US$98.6 million in 2023.

This growth is projected at a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% throughout the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and growing consumer interest in sleep health are key drivers for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

A few of the major players in the worldwide market for contact-free sleep monitoring systems are Sense, Samsung, Resmed, SleepScore Labs, and EarlySense Ltd.

The market is extremely competitive as a result of the large number of participants. Although a number of global competitors, including Samsung, Resmed, SleepScore Labs, EarlySense Ltd., and Sense, make up a sizeable portion of the market, a number of regional firms are also active in important growing areas, mostly in North America.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In August 2022, Taiwanese tech startup Cubo Ai introduced a new device to complement its award-winning Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor, the AI Sleep Sensor Pad, to further increase the safety of newborn newborns and the peace of mind of parents. Baby’s breathing motions are detected by this new addition. The company displayed its product at CES 2022.

In January 2022, EarlySense®, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, showcased its InSight+® sensing technology system (an investigational device not yet available for sale), a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

In June 2021, Infineon Technologies collaborated with Sleepiz AG, a Swiss digital health company. Together, they provide a solution for easy-to-use sleep monitoring at home. The system can be integrated into any connected smart home device ranging from smart speakers to bed lamps. Based on Infineon XENSIV™ 60 GHz radar technology and Sleepiz-proven algorithms the solution is directed at customers that address the broader consumer market.

In April 2020, SleepScore Labs, the company behind the definitive consumer standard of sleep measurement and improvement, announced the release of its free SleepScore mobile app, which can turn any smartphone into a non-contact, standalone sleep tracker.

Key Players in the Global Market:

SleepScore Labs

Resmed

Samsung

EarlySense Ltd.

Contact-free Sleep Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation:

By Component Type:

System

Software

By End-user:

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

