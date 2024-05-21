Rising Demand in Packaging and Automotive Sectors Drives Ethylene Copolymers Market Expansion to Reach US$ 89.6 billion by 2033

According to this the global market for ethylene copolymers could rise significantly from US$ 59.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 89.6 billion by 2033. A predicted CAGR of 4.2% through 2033 shows that ethylene copolymers and the wide range of goods made from them are in high demand. Previously, the overall market expanded at a decent pace of 3.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2022 concluding at a valuation of US$ 57.4 billion.
The expanding use of industrial polymers across several new sectors is a crucial driver boosting the sales of ethylene copolymers. Ethylene copolymers have special qualities including flexibility, sturdiness, and outstanding impact resistance making them ideally suited for packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical applications.
Traditionally, Ethylene copolymers are widely utilized in the manufacture of films, bottles, and containers for maintaining the quality and increasing the shelf life of stored items. Further, with the growing demand for packaged goods, the need for ethylene copolymers in the packaging sector is poised to witness significant growth.
Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14888
Automobile industries rely significantly on ethylene copolymers to create exterior elements including bumpers, door panels as well as interior trims. Also, the use of ethylene copolymers for automotive applications is rising because they offer improved impact resistance, lightweight characteristics, and aesthetic appeal. So, the market value of ethylene copolymers is anticipated to increase in unison with the continued global expansion of the automobile industry.
Ethylene copolymers are also used in the construction sector for a variety of products, including pipes, fittings, roofing membranes, and insulating materials. These copolymers ensure the long-term performance and durability of building items. They provide exceptional resistance to weathering, UV radiation, and chemicals. So, FMI further predicts the sales of ethylene copolymers could rise as the building industry expands, especially in emerging nations.
Key Takeaways from the Global Ethylene Copolymers Market Study Report
- The United States dominated the global market achieving alone a global sales percentage of 14.1% in the year 2022.
- With a 7% revenue share of the global market, Germany accounts for a sizeable market of ethylene copolymers in Europe.
- Asia Pacific countries are performing better in the production of ethylene copolymer these days, for instance, India could witness a 4.6% CAGR through 2033.
Competitive Landscape for the Ethylene Copolymers Market Players
New and superior ethylene copolymers are being developed by the leading industry players in the market with the aid of technology to retain their market position intact. Furthermore, the global market is anticipated to increase steadily in the coming days demonstrating a large market potential for new smaller players as well. To fulfill the changing demands of various sectors, new manufacturers are concentrating on improving the material’s qualities and strengthening the distribution channels.
Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14888
Recent Developments by the Ethylene Copolymers Manufacturing Industries
- The SK Functional Polymers purchased the functional polyolefins division of Arkema Company in January 2021 for US$ 335 million. Through this acquisition, it gained access to the technology used by Arkema to make ethylene copolymers as well as terpolymers.
- Novolen pure polypropylene (PP) technology, a new line of polymer-based goods from Lummus Technology Company, was introduced in November 2022. This new product line saves a lot of energy during processing and is used to make ethylene copolymers.
Key Players Profiled in the Global Market
- DuPont
- Celanese Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Sipchem
- USI Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- ExxonMobil Chemical Company
- Lanxess AG
Key Segmentation
By Application:
- Hot Melt Adhesives
- Asphalt Modification
- Thermo Adhesive Films
- Others
By Type:
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
- Ethylene Ethyl Acrylate (EEA)
- Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)
- Ethylene Propylene
- Other Types
By End Use:
- Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Textiles
- Other End Users
By Region:
- North America Market
- Latin America Market
- Europe Market
- East Asia Market
- South Asia & Pacific Market
- The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market
Trending Topics in the Chemicals Domain:
The increase in the demand for mild surfactants especially from the personal care industry is expected to drive the global amine oxide market.
According to Future Market Insights, the global market of 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The global aluminum hydroxide market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.8 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2022-2032.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube