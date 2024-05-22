Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fitness Equipment Market to Reach $19.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fitness equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the railway, roadway, and airway applications. The global fitness equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $19.9 billion by 2030 from $15.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high prevalence of obesity, rising youth population and disposable incomes, as well as, growing awareness of health issues among people worldwide.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fitness equipment market to 2030 by type (strength training equipment and cardiovascular training equipment), end use (residential, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that strength training is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high adaption among young people to improve their athletic ability and treat or prevent injuries, as well as, treat or prevent injuries, or simply look better.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to higher inclination toward personal training and instruction services, changing lifestyles and poor eating habits, obesity rates are rising globally which highlights the need for healthy, active lifestyles in this region.

Precor Incorporated, Life Fitness, Shandong EM Health Industr, Icon Health & Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, True, Technogym, Torque Fitness, Core Health & Fitness are the major suppliers in the fitness equipment market.

