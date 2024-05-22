Lucintel Forecasts Canadian Flooring Market to Reach $2.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Canadian flooring market is projected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2030 from $3.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.

Browse 46 figures / charts and 34 tables in this 103 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Canadian flooring market by end use (residential and non-residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)), flooring type (carpets and rugs, resilient flooring (vinyl and others), and non-resilient (wood and laminates, ceramic tiles, and others)).

Lucintel forecasts that resilient flooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its minimal maintenance requirements and high durability.

Within the Canadian flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings.

Shaw industries, Armstrong Flooring, Mannington Mills, Inc., Kraus Flooring, Breeze Wood Floors, Ottawa Flooring Center, and Opus Floors Canada are the major suppliers in the Canadian flooring market.

