Lucintel Forecasts Medical Device Market to Reach $465.5 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the medical device market is projected to reach an estimated $465.5 billion by 2030 from $363.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, technological development, growing aging population, and chronic diseases.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in medical device market by application (surgical and infection control devices, general medical devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices, home healthcare devices, and other devices), by function (diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, surgical and other devices), by end use (homecare medical device and hospital and ambulatory care medical device), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that cardiovascular device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing global geriatric population, inactive lifestyle, and poor eating habits.

Within the global medical device market, diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, and surgical are the major function segments. Surgical device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing number of surgical procedures, growing aging population, and increase in incidence of several chronic diseases.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to a large target patient pool coupled with a high adoption rates for advanced treatments in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing health awareness, increasing per capita income, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Siemens, and Cardinal Health are the major suppliers in the medical device market.

