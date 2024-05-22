FMI Study Affirms Global Busbars Market Set to Reach USD 27,333.7 Million Mark by 2032 End, Driven by 4.2% CAGR Growth

The busbars market has exhibited noteworthy growth, reaching a valuation of USD 18,169.6 million in 2022, indicating a promising trajectory from the previous year’s figure of USD 17,592.1 million. However, the market is poised for substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% expected from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, it is forecasted to achieve a significant valuation of USD 27,333.7 million, underscoring its pivotal role in the realm of power distribution.

At the heart of this robust growth are the indispensable components known as busbars. These metallic bars or strips play a critical role in power distribution systems, ensuring the seamless and efficient transmission of electricity from its source to its designated destination. Primarily composed of copper, with aluminum and brass variants also available, busbars are fundamental in maintaining the reliability and safety of electricity transmission networks.

Driving Busbars Market Growth: New Plant Launches and Enhanced Electrical Distribution Efficiency

Busbars play a pivotal role in streamlining electricity distribution, offering superior flexibility and minimized wiring errors compared to traditional installation methods. Primarily crafted from copper or aluminum metallic strips, these components simultaneously conduct electricity and provide grounding functions.

Key Insights:

The global busbars market exhibited gradual growth with a 0.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2021, as per Future Market Insights.

The market is set for substantial acceleration, projected to experience a noteworthy 4.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Driving forces behind this surge include global industrialization, urbanization, growing emphasis on the cost and operational advantages of busbars, and heightened awareness of energy efficiency.

Commercial busbar applications are poised to contribute significantly to sales growth in the coming years.

The industrial sector currently consumes over 50% of the world’s energy, with this consumption predicted to rise further from 2022 to 2032.

The surge in industrialization presents promising opportunities for global busbar market players.

Rapidly-growing economies like China and India are expected to emerge as lucrative markets for busbar manufacturers.

Recent Strategies and Investments:

Manufacturers have demonstrated a strategic focus on mergers and acquisitions to bolster market position and product portfolios. Considerable investments are channeled into expanding manufacturing capabilities in diverse regional markets to capitalize on growth potential. Acquisition and investment strategies are aligned with objectives such as broadening product lines, advancing technology, establishing a geographical foothold, and entering emerging markets to strengthen market presence. Simultaneously, players are dedicating attention to innovative product development.

Notable Example:

In March 2020, ABB Ltd.’s electrification business division acquired a significant stake in Shanghai Charge Dot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., exemplifying the trend of strategic acquisitions within the industry.

A list of Key Players Covered in the Busbars Market are:

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Siemens AG

ABB

Methode Electronics

Nacobre

IUSA Group

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Covered in Busbars Industry Analysis:

Busbars Market by Conductor Type:

Copper Busbars

Aluminium Busbars

Busbars Market by Power Rating:

Low Rating Busbars

Medium Rating Busbars

High rating Busbars

Busbars Market by End User:

Busbars for Residential Use

Busbars for Commercial Use Hotels Hospitals Academics

Busbars for Industrial Use Chemical F&B Metal & Mining Others



Busbars Market by Region:

North America Busbars Market

Latin America Busbars Market

Europe Busbars Market

East Asia Busbars Market

South Asia & Pacific Busbars Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Busbars Market

