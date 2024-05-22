Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment Industry is expected to grow at a 5.6% annual rate and reach US$ 2,668.6 Million by 2033 | According to FMI

The Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment Industry is positioned for significant growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of these infections. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market is expected to register a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reach a projected valuation of US$2,668.6 million by 2033. This signifies a substantial increase from the US$1,466.9 million valuation recorded in 2022.

In a recent report, it was revealed that the Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Treatment Industry is expected to reach US$ 1,541.3 million by 2023, underlining the market’s steadfast momentum and optimistic outlook.

One of the key drivers behind this upward trend is the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% in the review period from 2023 to 2033. This growth is indicative of the market’s resilience and responsiveness to evolving healthcare demands.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected various end-user industries, it also created pressure on the healthcare industry. As more people suffered from various ailments during the pandemic, the demand for catheters increased. As more patients were exposed to the use of catheters, the rate of bloodstream infections increased too.

Furthermore, technological advancements play a crucial role in fueling the market growth. For instance, miniaturized catheters and the introduction of antimicrobial catheters are expected to reduce catheter-associated infections Although major players are innovating, launching, and introducing safer catheters, the limited expansion of the same is contributing to the market for catheter-related bloodstream infusions.

Key Takeaways from the Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment Industry Study

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are expected to possess a 40% market share for the catheter-related bloodstream infections market in 2023.

market share for the catheter-related bloodstream infections market in 2023. By drug class, antimicrobial catheters are expected to possess a 35% market share for catheter-related bloodstream infections in 2023.

market share for catheter-related bloodstream infections in 2023. North America is expected to possess a 35% market share for the catheter-related bloodstream infection market in 2023.

market share for the catheter-related bloodstream infection market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to possess a 30% market share for the catheter-related bloodstream infection market in 2023.

“Rise in prevalence of diseases that require catheter are increasing the number of patients suffering from catheter-related bloodstream infections. This, in turn, is supporting the growth of the market.” states an FMI analyst

Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment Industry Competitive Landscape

Key players in the catheter-related bloodstream infection are Xellia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Fresenius Medical Care, CorMedix, TauroPhar GmbH, Geistlich Pharma, Citus Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

In August 2021, Xellia Pharmaceuticals (‘Xellia’), a global leader in the manufacturing of specialty anti-infective treatments, announced that its manufacturing site in Cleveland, Ohio is now commercially operational and has released the first anti-infectives manufactured at the site, to be distributed for use by US hospitals.

In February 2020, CorMedix, Inc. announced that Neutrolin received a grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in hemodialysis patients.

Intravascular catheter-associated bloodstream infection (ICABSI) is an infection that occurs when bacteria or other microorganisms enter the bloodstream through a catheter. Catheters are medical devices that are inserted into the body to deliver fluids, medications, or nutrition. They are commonly used in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and in the home for patients who require ongoing medical treatment.

Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment Industry Key Companies Profiled:

Xellia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care

CorMedix

TauroPhar GmbH

Geistlich Pharma

Citus Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Non-antibiotic

Anti-infective

Antimicrobial

Pathogens:

Contaminated Catheter Hub

Contaminated Infusate

Skin Insertion

Hematogenous

Source of Infection:

Aureus

Aeruginsa

CONS

Baumanii

Coli

Pnemoniae

Candida sp

Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

