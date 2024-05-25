Global Periodontal Market Growth, Forecasted to Reach USD 24.4 Billion by 2032 at a 10.4% of CAGR

The global periodontal market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected valuation of USD 9.1 billion in 2022. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, the market is expected to expand at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 24.4 billion by 2032. Within the global market, device type products are leading the market, capturing a significant share of about 77.6% in 2021.

Periodontal disease, characterized by inflammation and infection of the gums and surrounding tissues, is a prevalent oral health concern worldwide. As the incidence of periodontal disease continues to rise, driven by factors such as poor oral hygiene, smoking, and diabetes, the demand for effective periodontal treatments and devices is increasing.

The three main lifestyle decisions that lead to oral problems are smoking, heavy drinking, and eating improperly. According to a 2020 study that was published in the Journal of Periodontology, alcohol consumption increases the risk factors for periodontitis and exacerbates the symptoms of the disease in those who already have it. These factors frequently lead to poor oral hygiene, which increases the risk of periodontal disease development. has a positive impact on the growth of the periodontal market as a result.

The American Academy of Periodontology states that the following are the main risk factors that can cause periodontal or gum diseases to develop or worsen: aging, smoking or tobacco use, genetic factors, stress, certain medications (such as antidepressants and oral contraceptives), other systemic diseases, poor nutrition or obesity, and a host of other factors.

In August 2021, BIOLASE, Inc. announced a clinical advisory collaboration that will promote dental laser adoption and boost the hands-on training opportunities. This collaboration was announced with Dr. L. Stephen Buchanan, who is one of the top endodontists in the world.

Device type dominated the market with 6% market share in the product segment of the global periodontal market in 2021.

dominated the market with 6% market share in the product segment of the global periodontal market in 2021. Scaling and root planing procedures accounted for 1% of the global market share in 2021.

accounted for 1% of the global market share in 2021. Dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 4% of the end user category of the global periodontal market.

segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 4% of the end user category of the global periodontal market. North America dominates among the seven regions, with a market share of 4% in 2021.

“Increasing prevalence of the gum diseases and the advancements in terms of the technology used in diagnostic instruments is set to propel the sales of the periodontal market across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The periodontal market is highly fragmented because of the large number of players in the market both local and international. There is a broad range of products that can be categorized under the periodontal market, making it a broad market. The strategies that are majorly followed by the key players of the periodontal market include product launches and expansions.

In June 2018, LM-Instruments Oy, a subsidiary of Planmeca Oy, introduced ten new products to its LM Sharp Diamond hand instruments portfolio. It includes a sickle scaler called LM-SharpJack.

In May 2021, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, announced the expansion of its production capabilities in Europe to strengthen European antibiotic manufacturing.

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the periodontal market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product– (device type (diagnostic instruments (probes (single-sided probes and double-sided probes), mouth mirrors and explorers), treatment instruments (scalers & curettes, custom-fit trays, cleansing & polishing instruments, periodontal endoscopes, dental lasers and dental implants (endosteal implants and subperiosteal implants)) and surgical instruments) and drug type (systemic antibiotics and local antibiotics)), by procedures (scaling and root planing, gum grafting, regenerative therapy, dental crown lengthening, periodontal pocket procedures, single tooth dental implants and multiple tooth dental implants), by end user (hospitals, dental clinics, group dental practice and ambulatory surgical centers) across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Periodontal Industry Research

By Product:

Device Type Diagnostic Instruments Probes Single Sided Probes Double Sided Probes Mouth Mirrors Explorers Treatment Instruments Scalers & Curettes Custom-Fit Trays Cleansing & Polishing Instruments Periodontal Endoscopes Dental Lasers Dental Implants Endosteal Implants Subperiosteal Implants Surgical Instruments

Drug Type Systemic Antibiotics Local Antibiotics



By Procedures:

Scaling And Root Planing

Gum Grafting

Regenerative Therapy

Dental Crown Lengthening

Periodontal Pocket Procedures

Single Tooth Dental Implants

Multiple Tooth Dental Implants

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practice

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

