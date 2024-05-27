Global Electrical Steel Market Growth, Key Manufacturers, Types of Segments, Application and Forecast till 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Electrical Steel Market research provides an in-depth analysis of industry dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and geographies. The global electrical steel market size is expected to grow at more than 6.42% CAGR from 2021 to 2029.

The global electrical steel market size is expected to grow at more than 6.42% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 49.05 billion By 2030 from a little above USD 28.02 billion in 2023.

Top leading companies in the global Global Electrical Steel market includes:

ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Voelstalpine AG, Baosteel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, SAIL, TATA Steel Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation.

Global Electrical Steel Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Grain-Oriented

Non-Grain-Oriented

Global Electrical Steel Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Global Electrical Steel Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Energy

Automotive

Household Appliances

Manufacturing

Global Electrical Steel Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Section 1Global Electrical Steel Market Overview

Section 2 Global Economic Impact on Global Electrical Steel Market

Section 3 Global Global Electrical Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

Section 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)

Section 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2024-2030)

Section 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Section 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Section 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Section 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Section 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Section 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Section 12 Global Global Electrical Steel Market Forecast (2024-2030)

Section 13 Appendix

