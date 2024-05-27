Comprehensive Outlook on the Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry from 2023 to 2030

Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry | Forecast 2030

The car wash and detailing services industry is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road and rising disposable income levels. As car ownership expands, there is a larger customer base seeking professional services to maintain and improve the condition and appearance of their vehicles. This presents a lucrative opportunity for businesses in the car wash and detailing sector to cater to the growing demand and capitalize on the willingness of car owners to invest in high-quality services.

The preference among consumers for professional car wash services over do-it-yourself options is experiencing a notable growth trend across the globe. According to a blog published by Franchise Chatter in May 2023, a significant majority of U.S. drivers, approximately 72%, consistently choose professional car wash services, with the conveyor car wash segment being particularly lucrative. Prominent participants in the car wash services market are increasingly emphasizing mergers and acquisitions as a strategic approach to expand their service coverage and drive revenue growth.

Subscription-based car wash has emerged as a prominent global trend, with various car wash brands adopting this model. Under this subscription offering, customers pay a fixed rate and enjoy unlimited access to car wash services throughout the month. This business model provides a high level of convenience and attractiveness, particularly during times of financial constraints, as it offers frequent visitors a cost-effective option.

Car Wash Service Market Insights

The global car wash service market size was estimated at USD 32.47 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. As environmental restrictions forbidding residential car washing techniques become more stringent, the customer base for professional car washes is expected to rise, fueling the demand for these services. In addition, growing consumer interest in automobile maintenance is one of the major factors driving the market. Car wash services catering to corporate fleets and businesses represent a growing segment. Companies often invest in maintaining a clean and professional-looking fleet, creating opportunities for bulk services.

AMP, a 100% managed, ready-to-go membership platform, was created by a leading mobile application developer in collaboration with Autowash, a high-growth, multi-location car wash firm, and can enhance car wash income by 20%. The AMP platform will be unveiled at the Southwest Car Wash Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 9 to 11, 2021. On-demand vehicle wash services are also changing due to ongoing technological advancements. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless car washing and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.

Urbanization and densely populated areas provide a fertile ground for car wash services, meeting the demands of busy individuals with limited time for vehicle maintenance. The industry’s professionalism and expertise, coupled with the adoption of advanced cleaning technologies, contribute to its appeal. Car wash services, often characterized by convenience and accessibility, leverage drive-through and self-service facilities to offer quick and efficient solutions. Subscription models, loyalty programs, and corporate fleet services underscore the industry’s adaptability to diverse consumer segments.

Car Detailing Services Market Insights

The global car detailing services market size was valued at USD 37.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Increased advancements in innovations and the rise in awareness regarding vehicle maintenance are attracting customers to car detailing service centers. The global market is also witnessing a new trend of on-demand services, with key service providers operating across the globe developing new strategies to better serve their customers. This helps the service providers expand their business as it enables users to arrange car polishing, tire dressing, car washing, and additional services at the time of need at any location.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market. Car wash service providers were negatively affected due to less usage of cars by people and the worldwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Although more people realized the need to sanitize and disinfect surfaces to keep them away from the virus, car users started to invest more in sanitizing the interior of their cars. The trend of increased focus on hygiene has increased disposable income, and continuous improvement in the services provided is boosting the growth of the market.

According to the survey conducted by the International Car Wash Association, 84% of surveyed Americans appreciate their cars, and 64% of respondents stated that their cars’ cleanliness and appearance are crucial to them. However, only 15% of owners take exceptional care of their vehicles individually. This has created business expansion opportunities for car detailing service providers to cater to the rising demand from consumers and expand their business operations. Around 97% of the users in the U.S. use auto-detailing services to preserve the appearance of their cars and increase the number of years the car will last.

Operators of on-demand car washes are starting to gain traction. Constantly changing weather dynamics, new technologies, and equipment, coupled with the growing automobile industry across the globe, have improved car detailing processes. To make it easy for consumers, car wash companies have started using smartphone apps, digital payment systems, and online bookings. This is expected to enable service providers to expand their consumer reach and serve tech-savvy consumers.

