Global Dental Consumables Industry Set for Steady Growth at 5.6% CAGR, Reaching US$72.6 Billion by 2033 | FMI Study

The Global Dental Consumables Industry is poised for steady growth, fueled by the increasing demand for quality dental care. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$72.6 billion by 2033. This translates to a significant increase from US$42.0 billion in 2023, reflecting a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Excessive use of sugary and starchy foods and beverages, as well as rising unhealthy eating patterns and changing living standards, are some of the primary factors impacting the expansion of the dental consumable market in today’s world. Dental Consumables and care supplies let us carry out our daily responsibilities while maintaining dental hygiene requirements. They are used to treat periodontal disease, tooth decay, gingival tissue difficulties, dental impairments, and dental caries.

Implants, prostheses, braces, crowns, impression materials, and other items are examples of Dental Consumables. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Reports (2022), over 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral problems, with three out of every four of these persons living in poverty.

Key Opportunities in the Global Dental Consumables Industry:

Because of advancements in dental consumable product research and development, the market is expected to provide an attractive view. Increased teeth whitening products are expected to create significant market opportunities in the next years. Because of the growing cosmetic dentistry business, the market for Dental Consumables used in teeth whitening is developing.

The progress of nano-dentistry will further fuel growth. Nanotechnology can speed up bone development. As a result, hydroxyapatite-reinforced nanomaterials have undergone extensive testing and experimentation, and doped variants of them have been used as therapeutic agents to deliver drugs locally to specific areas of the body without inducing an immune response.

Regional Insights :



With vast advancements in the research and development sectors as a result of high investments, strong infrastructure, the presence of multiple private and public organizations, and higher acceptance rates for technologically advanced products, the United States holds a global market share of approximately 24.5% in 2022 and is expected to maintain this level throughout the forecast period.

The excessive consumption of junk food, as well as an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, contributes to the greater adoption rate.

Over the projection period, China is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.7% in the East Asian market. The increased public awareness of oral hygiene is fueling the expansion of the Chinese dental business.

Germany now owns a 9.9% worldwide market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecasted period.

Global Dental Consumables Industry Competition:



The top companies in the market for Dental Consumables are purposefully broadening their distribution channels for their goods and services. The market is partially fragmented because numerous global companies acquire regional players. The market players are focused on developing and launching technologically improved products, which can be affordable as well.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company has made significant investments in the Chinese, American, and Asian markets since 2014. The business signed a contract to purchase two skin care brands, PCA Skin, and EltaMD, 2017 to focus on the high-margin oral care and personal care industries.

Keystone Dental and Paltop Advanced Dental Solutions agreed to join on January 4, 2019. A result of the combination will be one of the most effective precision machining operations in the world, cutting-edge end-to-end digital implant dentistry solutions, and an incredibly high-quality product portfolio that offers clinician users a compelling return on investment.

Global Dental Consumables Industry Key Players:

The overall market is partially fragmented with several competitors in the production of compression therapy products. Key players such as 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent, and Harvard Dental GmbH, are adopting new strategies like collaborations, the launch of new high-tech products, and partnerships to promote their products.

What Does the Report Cover?



Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Dental Consumables) market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global Dental Consumables market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Segments Covered in Global Dental Consumables Industry Research

By Product:

Restorative Products Implants Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Prosthetics Crowns & Bridges Dentures Others Impression Trays Restorative Materials Adhesives Alloys Cements & Liners Others

Periodontics Dental Sutures Absorbable Non-Absorbable Dental Haemostats

Retail Products Dental Brushes Dental Floss Whitening Products Teeth Whitening Gels & Strips Tooth Paste Mouth Washes

Dental Aspiration Products Saliva Ejectors Adaptors Ejectors Aspirator Tips Mouth Rinse Cups

Syringes & Hypodermic Needles Ampoule Syringes Cannulas Application Cannulas Single-Use Cannulas Dental Irrigation Cannulas Disposable Syringes Sharps Boxes Mixing Tips

Dental Anaesthetics Injectable Topical

Endodontics Endodontic Files/Points Obturators Endodontic Sealers

Orthodontics Clear Aligners Brackets Archwires Anchorage Appliances Ligatures Others

Other Dental Consumables

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

