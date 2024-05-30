Lucintel Forecasts Spray Foam Insulation Market to Reach $4.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the spray foam insulation market is projected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2030 from $3.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringent government regulation towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emission and to increase energy efficiency in homes and buildings.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 240-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in spray foam insulation market by product type (closed cell and open cell), end use industry (residential, commercial, and others), application (wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wall insulation is expected to remain the largest application and it will witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient insulation for home and building structures.

Residential is expected to remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growth in potential homeowners who are looking for eco-friendly and energy efficient insulation for their homes and buildings.

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period, supported by increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.

BASF SE, FFL PArtners LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Saint-Gobain are the major suppliers in the spray foam insulation providers.

