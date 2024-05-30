Saudi Arabian Polyolefin Film Market is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2030- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that Saudi Arabian polyolefin film provides attractive opportunities in the packaging, construction, and agriculture end use industries. The Saudi Arabian polyolefin film market is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1%. In this market, LLDPE is the largest segment by polymer type, whereas packaging is largest by end use industry.

Based on application, the Saudi Arabian polyolefin film market is segmented into LLDPE film, LDPE film, HDPE film, BOPP film, and CPP film. The LLDPE segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing usage in flexible and general packaging.

The Saudi Arabian Polyolefin Film Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering Saudi Arabian polyolefin film include APICO, Rowad Plastic, Gulf Packaging Industries, SABIC, ENPI Group, Al Sharq Plastic Industries.

