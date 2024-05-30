Lucintel Forecasts PE Geomembrane Market to Reach $2.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the PE geomembrane market is projected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2030 from $2.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by construction and mining sectors, increase in environmental pollution, and government regulations for waste management.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PE geomembrane market by raw material (HDPE and, LDPE and LLDPE), application (waste management, mining, water management, and tunnel and civil construction), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that HDPE will remain the largest material segment of the PE geomembrane market due to its resistance to various solvents.

Waste management will remain the largest application due to its growing usage as caps and floating covers on leachate ponds.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rising awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors.

Solmax, AGRU America, Atarfil, Plastika Kritis, Raven Industries are the major suppliers in the PE geomembrane market.

