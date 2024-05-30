Lucintel Forecasts North American Spray Foam Insulation Market to Reach $2.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the North American spray foam insulation market is projected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 from $1.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing building and construction activities, stringent government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing demand for green building insulation.

Browse 36 figures / charts and 25 tables in this 90-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in North American spray foam insulation market by application (wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others), product type (closed cell and open cell), end use (residential, commercial, and others), and countries (United States of America, Canada, and Mexico).

Lucintel forecasts that wall insulation will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to better acoustic and moisture resistant properties of spray foam insulation.

Download sample by clicking on North American spray foam insulation market

Spray foam for residential construction will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing use of green technologies that are incorporated into residential constructions to reduce energy consumption.

BASF SE, FFL Partners LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., and Huntsman Corporation are the major suppliers in the North American spray foam insulation market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972 636 5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Endocavity Transducer Market

Endoscopic Closure System Market

Focused Ultrasound System Market

Immunostimulant Market

Medication Management System Market

Opioid Analgesic Market