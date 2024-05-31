Tonti Properties Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Tonti Properties is excited to announce an official partnership with Remington College – a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX as a preferred employer partner.1

Founded in New Orleans over six decades ago, Tonti Properties has grown from two small properties into eighteen thriving communities in six states. With years of industry experience, Tonti has continued to grow, adapt and flourish, developing a proud reputation of exceptional quality and service.

Remington College offers Construction and Building Maintenance and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning programs at eight campuses in four states, so there are always qualified graduates ready to enter the field and serve residents in Tonti communities.

“Tonti is committed to providing residents with a place they’ll love to live – and our team members with a place they’ll love to work. Partnering with Remington College’s nationwide network of graduates helps us reach both of those goals.” – Pam Giles, Human Resources

The Construction and Building Maintenance diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in servicing, maintaining and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students will also learn how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, such as carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 21 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Construction and Building Maintenance.

The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning diploma and degree programs at Remington College aim to prepare students for an entry-level position as an HVAC technician. The curriculum provides hands-on training and covers commercial HVAC systems, residential systems, commercial refrigeration systems, domestic appliances and cold-water AC, fundamental HVAC maintenance, and more.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 12 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

“Tonti Properties is another great example of the kinds of companies the preferred employer partnership initiative gives our graduates access to and we’re excited to work with the team at Tonti to help fill roles in their communities.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.