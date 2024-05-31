Bhopal, India, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Under the leadership of Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal , RKDF University in India has experienced significant growth and program expansion since its founding in 2012. As Vice Chancellor of RKDF University, Dr. Kapoor has overseen the introduction of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across nine faculties, including emerging fields such as Data Science, Cyber Security program.

“Over the past eight years, RKDF University has diversified its program offerings and strengthened its faculty to provide students with a robust, holistic education that prepares them for 21st-century careers,” said Dr. Kapoor. “We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation to offer globally relevant programs and an exceptional student experience.”

RKDF University has a current enrollment of over lacks of students across its 100 acre campus. Under Dr. Kapoor’s leadership, RKDF University has focused on recruiting experienced faculty, developing advanced facilities, and fostering strategic partnerships to provide students with opportunities for experiential learning, internships, and career placement.

“Our vision is for RKDF University to be a leading center of higher education that provides transformative learning experiences, promotes excellence in teaching and research, and develops future leaders,” said Dr. Kapoor.

Dr. Kapoor brings over many years of experience in higher education leadership to his role as Vice Chancellor of RKDF University. Under his guidance, RKDF University aims to continue diversifying its programs, recruiting top faculty, upgrading facilities, and enhancing career support services for students.

“We have ambitious plans to build on the strong foundation established over the past eight years and take RKDF University to even greater heights of excellence,” said Dr. Kapoor.

