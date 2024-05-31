Get the Best Quality Splash Pads from Empex Watertoys®

Splash pads offer communities, hotels, amusement parks, and malls an excellent way to create a recreational hub for children. They encourage interaction, develop language skills, and sharpen the motor skills of the little ones. Empex Watertoys® stands out as the manufacturer of the best splash pads for recreational facilities.

USA, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® is a renowned and dedicated manufacturer of splash park equipment committed to offering value to clients. The firm celebrates the art of aquatic play and proudly acquires a leading position in the water play industry. They are determined to manufacture innovative splash pad toys that can ignite the imagination ability of children and last for several years.

According to one of the representatives of the company, “At Empex Watertoys®, we believe in the power of imagination and intuitive play. Our experts design the best splash pads that can transfer ordinary water play into a magical adventure. We focus on making every splash pad as unique as possible.”

Empex Watertoys® provides a wide array of premium splash pad equipment to various facilities like malls, amusement parks, water parks hotels, resorts, public parks and recreational facilities. They specialize in manufacturing water park equipment and toys from composite and specialty plastics. The company offers a lifetime guarantee on the equipment against corrosion.

Empex Watertoys® prioritizes safety, aesthetics, and functionality while designing innovative splash pads. The firm takes time to understand the unique needs of clients and provide them with custom solutions. Empex Watertoys® emerges as the ultimate destination for complete design solutions for aquatic playgrounds.

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/splash-pads/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2