Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry Set for Steady Growth at 3.6% CAGR, Reaching US$47 Billion by 2034 | FMI

The Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry is projected to reach a staggering US$47.04 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady growth trajectory. According to a new industry analysis, the market is poised to be valued at US$33.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the next decade,

One of the key drivers of this remarkable growth is the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Patients and healthcare professionals alike are recognizing the benefits of these approaches, leading to a surge in demand for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment options.

The increasing cases of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) along with a surge in preference for minimally invasive surgeries are primary growth drivers of the target market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of Ayurveda, especially in South Asian countries, will generate more growth-inducing opportunities for the BPH treatment market. Due to all of these considerations, the target market observed a surge in growth rate as it rose to a CAGR of 3.7% from 2013 to 2021.

Heightened emphasis on healthcare, a growing geriatric population, degenerating lifestyle, poor dietary habits, hereditary inheritance of the disease, advancing research and development, and better availability of treatment procedures are some of the prominent factors that positively influence the BPH treatment market growth during the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures coupled with rising incidences of benign prostatic hyperplasia will augment the global growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry Key Takeaways:

High costs and side effects associated with BPH drugs may stymie market growth.

North America will account for the dominant portion of the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry share.

The growing geriatric population coupled with increasing cases of BPH drive the market in the U.S.

Ayurveda medicines for BPH will present lucrative opportunities in India.

Institutional sales channel accounts for 64.7% of the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry share.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry Competitive Landscape

Pfizer Inc., NxThera Inc., NeoTract Inc., Sanofi S.A, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Allergan Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Eli Lily & Company, and Cardinal Health Inc., among others, are some of the major players in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on increasing investment in research and development activities. These participants are keen on offering new treatment options to patients.

More Insights into Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on treatment type (BPH drugs (alpha-blockers, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, muscarinic receptor antagonist (MRA), combination drug), BPH devices (prostatic stents, suture base implant systems, transurethral RF thermal therapy devices)), distribution channel (institutional sales (hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, specialty clinics), retail sales (retail pharmacies, drug stores), online pharmacies), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the institutional sales segment leads the market. This segment accounts for 64.7% of the overall market share owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The retail sales segment accounts for 26.7% while the online pharmacies segment holds 8% of the Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry share.

Based on region, the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment market in the United States will exhibit impressive growth during 2022-2028. The rising geriatric population coupled with increasing cases of BPH propel the target market growth in this country. Growth in research and development activities will further aid the target market growth during the projected period. Besides, India’s benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment market, too, will present notable growth. This is due to the popularity of Ayurveda as well as a surge in BPH cases. Thus, these two countries will demonstrate significant growth in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment market during the forecast period.

Key Segments of Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Industry Survey

BPH Prostate Treatment Market by Treatment Type:

BPH Drugs Alpha Blockers 5-Aplha Reductase Inhibitors Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors Muscarinic Receptor Antagonist (MRA) Combination Drug

BPH Devices Prostatic Stents Suture Base Implant Systems Transurethral RF Thermal Therapy Devices



BPH Prostate Treatment Market by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Specialty Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

