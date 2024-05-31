Global Food Allergy Industry Set to Reach US$66 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Epinephrine Treatment Adoption

The Global Food Allergy Industry is poised for significant growth, fueled by a growing awareness of food allergies and the increasing use of epinephrine for emergency treatment. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights, a leading market research firm, the market is expected to reach a staggering US$66.15 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. In 2023, the market was valued at an estimated US$39.83 billion.

Food allergies affect a significant portion of the population, impacting both children and adults. Among those afflicted, 8% are children under five years old, while 4% are adults. Although there is currently no cure for food allergies, some children tend to outgrow them as they mature and gain independence.

In support of food safety, the FDA offers comprehensive guidance to food producers, consumers, and various stakeholders for assessing and managing allergen hazards in food. The FDA conducts inspections and sampling to ensure proper labeling of major allergens in food products and to verify that food facilities have effective controls in place to prevent cross-contact of allergens during manufacturing and packaging. Furthermore, stringent labeling controls are enforced to prevent the inadvertent inclusion of undeclared allergens.

The FDA maintains a proactive stance on product safety and initiates recalls when issues or problems are identified. This ensures prompt public notification to alert consumers. Beyond recalls, the FDA possesses the authority to seize, remove, and block the entry of products that violate its regulations, both from the marketplace and at the border, serving as a robust safeguard for the nation’s food supply.

Impressive Growth Trajectory: The food allergy market is set to experience significant growth during this period. It is projected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 39.83 Billion in 2023, and by the end of 2033, it is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.2%, aiming for a remarkable US$ 66.15 Billion. Dominance of Adrenaline Treatment: Adrenaline treatment is poised to be the frontrunner in the food allergy treatment market, accounting for nearly 32% of the global share by 2023. This underscores the importance of effective emergency treatment for food allergies. Wide Demographic Impact: Food allergies affect a significant portion of the global population, with 8% of those suffering being children under the age of five, and an additional 4% being adults. This highlights the wide-ranging impact of food allergies across different age groups. No Cure, but Natural Progression: Currently, there is no known cure for food allergies. However, it’s worth noting that some children tend to outgrow their food allergies as they grow older and gain more independence, offering a ray of hope for affected individuals. FDA’s Vigilant Oversight: The FDA plays a crucial role in ensuring food safety and managing allergen hazards in food products. This includes guidance for food producers, consumers, and stakeholders. The FDA conducts inspections and sampling to ensure proper labeling and controls to prevent allergen cross-contact during manufacturing and packaging. Recalls and Regulatory Authority: The FDA is proactive in initiating recalls when problems with food products are identified. Beyond recalls, it holds the power to seize, remove, and prevent the entry of products that violate its regulations. This underscores the FDA’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s food supply. Growing Awareness and Research: Over this decade, there is likely to be a growing awareness of food allergies, both among consumers and within the medical and food production communities. Research and innovation in the food allergy field are expected to contribute to improved diagnosis, management, and treatment options. Market Opportunity: The substantial market valuation and growth potential in the food allergy sector present opportunities for healthcare companies, pharmaceuticals, and food manufacturers to invest in research and develop innovative solutions for individuals with food allergies.

Global Food Allergy Industry Key Companies:



Allergy Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics Inc.

Prota Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics

Aravex

Cambridge Allergy Ltd.

ALS Limited

Charm Sciences

Danaher Corporation

Global Food Allergy Industry Key Segments:

Global Food Allergy Industry by Allergen Source:

Gluten

Peanut

Mustard

Milk

Egg

Fish

Others

Global Food Allergy Industry by Treatment:

Antihistamines

Adrenaline

Oral Immunotherapy

Others

Global Food Allergy Industry by End Use:

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Food Allergy Industry by Region:

North America Food Allergy Market

Latin America Food Allergy Market

Europe Food Allergy Market

Asia Pacific Food Allergy Market

Middle East & Africa Food Allergy Market

