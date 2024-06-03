Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market in Western Europe Anticipated 5.5% CAGR by 2034

The advent of urban air mobility and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles is set to drive fresh demand for airport ground support equipment in Western Europe. These innovative modes of transportation will necessitate specially tailored equipment to support their operations effectively.

The Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market in Western Europe is poised for steady growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% anticipated through 2034. Starting with a valuation of USD 2,088.87 million in 2024, the industry in Western Europe is positioned to capitalize on significant opportunities.

By 2034, the adoption of aircraft ground support equipment in Western Europe is forecasted to reach USD 3,569.83 million, underscoring the sector’s sustained growth trajectory and the evolving landscape of aviation infrastructure in the region.

Key Companies

Vanderlande Industries

Goldhofer

TLD Group

Precia Group

Ground Handling International

Cushman & Sons

Mechtronic

Abeking & Rasmussen

Rotzler Group

Terberg Special Vehicles

ITA Aeromodeli

Aviaxom

Aviation Ground Services

Menzies Aviation

Swissport International

Segmentation

By Equipment:

Passenger Service

Boarding Steps and Stairs

Airport Buses and Transport

Beds/Chairs Lifts

Airport Service

Refuelers

Tugs and Tractors

Ground Power Unit

Air Start Units

Lavatory Service Vehicles

De Icing Vehicles

Rescue and Firefighting

Air Conditioners

Others

Cargo Loading

Container Loaders

Belt Loaders

Cargo Transporters

Cargo Dollies

By Power:

Electric

Non Electric

Hybrid

By Ownership:

New Sales

Rental/Lease

By Application:

Commercial

Defense

By Country: