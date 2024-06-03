Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market in Western Europe Anticipated 5.5% CAGR by 2034

The advent of urban air mobility and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles is set to drive fresh demand for airport ground support equipment in Western Europe. These innovative modes of transportation will necessitate specially tailored equipment to support their operations effectively.

The Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market in Western Europe is poised for steady growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% anticipated through 2034. Starting with a valuation of USD 2,088.87 million in 2024, the industry in Western Europe is positioned to capitalize on significant opportunities.

By 2034, the adoption of aircraft ground support equipment in Western Europe is forecasted to reach USD 3,569.83 million, underscoring the sector’s sustained growth trajectory and the evolving landscape of aviation infrastructure in the region.

Key Companies 

  • Vanderlande Industries
  • Goldhofer
  • TLD Group
  • Precia Group
  • Ground Handling International
  • Cushman & Sons
  • Mechtronic
  • Abeking & Rasmussen
  • Rotzler Group
  • Terberg Special Vehicles
  • ITA Aeromodeli
  • Aviaxom
  • Aviation Ground Services
  • Menzies Aviation
  • Swissport International

Segmentation

By Equipment:

  • Passenger Service
  • Boarding Steps and Stairs
  • Airport Buses and Transport
  • Beds/Chairs Lifts
  • Airport Service
  • Refuelers
  • Tugs and Tractors
  • Ground Power Unit
  • Air Start Units
  • Lavatory Service Vehicles
  • De Icing Vehicles
  • Rescue and Firefighting
  • Air Conditioners
  • Others
  • Cargo Loading
  • Container Loaders
  • Belt Loaders
  • Cargo Transporters
  • Cargo Dollies

By Power:

  • Electric
  • Non Electric
  • Hybrid

By Ownership:

  • New Sales
  • Rental/Lease

By Application:

  • Commercial
  • Defense

By Country:

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Italy

