Swelling Demand For Network as a service Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2024-2030

The global Network as a service market by top players/brands, region, type, and end-user.

The global network as a service market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 24.6%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2159/network-as-a-service-market/

List of the Key Companies in the Network as a service Market includes

AT&T, Verizon, Telefonica, NTT Communications, Orange business services, Vodafone, BT Group, TATA Communications, Lumen and Masergy. and Other.

Network as a service Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Network as a service market into the following segments and subsegments:

Global Market by Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

LAN And WLAN

WAN

Communication And Collaboration

Network Security

Global Market by End User, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Network as a service in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

The global Network as a service Market report answers the following questions:

What are the main drivers of the global Network as a service market? How big will the Network as a service market and growth rate in upcoming years? Key trend factors affect market share in the world’s top regions? Who are the most important market participants and what strategies being they pursuing in the global Network as a service market? What are the market opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the global Network as a service market? Which industry trends, drivers and challenges are driving that growth?

