Global Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 8.38 Billion by 2033

The global community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) treatment market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, according to a recent market analysis. With increasing awareness about CABP and advancements in technology driving both diagnosis and treatment options, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.38 billion by 2033, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

From 2018 to 2022, the CABP treatment market experienced steady growth with a CAGR of 3.2%, culminating in a market size of US$ 5 billion by 2023.

Our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16837

Key Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising Incidence and Antibiotic Resistance: The prevalence of CABP, particularly among the elderly population, is on the rise globally. This trend, coupled with the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, is driving demand for novel and effective therapies.

The prevalence of CABP, particularly among the elderly population, is on the rise globally. This trend, coupled with the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, is driving demand for novel and effective therapies. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: The development of new therapies, including the growing demand for inhaled antibiotics, presents significant opportunities in the market. Inhaled antibiotics offer a promising route of administration by delivering high concentrations of antibiotics directly to the lungs, particularly beneficial in treating infections resistant to systemic antibiotics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2018 to 2022, the Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment market grew at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The global Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment market is expected to grow with a 5.3% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

As of 2033, the Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 8.38 Billion.

According to the FMI analysis, the hospital phamacies segment accounts for the largest market share.

North America is expected to possess 40% market share for the Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment market.

The East & South Asia market is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, with a share of 20% during the forecast period.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fueling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment.” says an FMI analyst

Request Customization of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16837

Market Competition:

Key players in the market include companies such as Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals LLC, Shionogi Inc., Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc., Combioxin SA, Takeda, TiGenix along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval for Xenleta (lefamulin) to treat adults suffering from community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. This new drug provides an additional treatment option for patients with this serious illness, which can range in severity from mild to severe and affect people of all ages.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one million people in the United States are hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia each year, and approximately 50,000 individuals succumb to the disease. Dr. Ed Cox, Director of FDA’s Office of Antimicrobial Products, stated that the approval of Xenleta is a significant step in facilitating the development of new antibiotics and addressing the treatment of infectious diseases.

Key Segments Profiled in the Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Industry Survey:

Dose Form:

Solution

Tablet

Drug Class:

Pleuromutilin

Cephalosporin

Glycylcycline

Oxazolidinone

Ketolide

Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Complete Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16837

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube