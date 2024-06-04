Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Projected to Surpass USD 3,462.23 Million Milestone by 2034, Driven by 12.5% CAGR Growth

The global robotic lawn mower market is poised for remarkable growth, forecasted to surpass a valuation of USD 3,462.23 million by 2034, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from its 2024 figure of USD 1,066.19 million.

This acceleration is fueled by the increasing integration of robots, propelled by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Additionally, the widespread adoption of smartphones worldwide has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of robotic lawn mowers, offering seamless control through smartphone applications to cater to both personal and commercial landscaping needs. These insights, curated by Future Market Insights, illuminate the pivotal dynamics driving the evolution of this thriving market segment.

Enhanced Efficiency Drives Surge in Robotic Lawn Mower Sales, Fueled by Technological Progress and AI Integration:

The steady march of technological innovation, coupled with the widespread integration of artificial intelligence, has ushered in a new era of heightened demand for robotic lawn mowers. This surge in demand can be attributed to the significant enhancements in their efficiency.

Anticipated growth in the robotic lawn mower market is further propelled by two pivotal factors: the escalating reliance on automation within the commercial domain to curtail operational expenses, and the rising adoption of domestic robots tailored for residential use. These factors collectively contribute to a favorable landscape for the expansion of the robotic lawn mower market throughout the projected timeframe.

Key Insights from Research on the Robotic Lawn Mower Market:

Europe’s Strong Standing: Europe secures the second spot in robotic lawn mower sales, with an anticipated growth rate of 11.7% CAGR in the upcoming years. Collectively, North America and Europe command a substantial 75% share of the total market. Emerging South Asian and Pacific Markets: The South Asian and Pacific regions are poised to showcase remarkable growth prospects, notably driven by expanding construction endeavors in China, Japan, and India. Exporting Powerhouses: Key exporters of robotic lawn mowers include the United States, Japan, and Germany, underlining their significant contribution to the global market. Additionally, Japan and South Korea collectively account for over 8% of the overall market share. Online Channels Elevating Sales: Sales channels are witnessing a strategic shift towards online platforms, with collaborations between online channels and e-retail giants like Amazon and Alibaba, aimed at bolstering margin growth.

Competitive Landscape:

In order to cater rising demand, companies are entering to strategic collaborations. These partnerships also are intended at expanding portfolio and sharing expertise.

In 2019, Mean Green Products, LLC (Mean Green Mowers), a leading manufacturer of commercial electric mower collaborated with the Kobi Company which is a leading company of robotic solutions to establish safe, convenient, and cost –effective robotic lawn mowers.

Key Players Profiled in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Includes:

Husqvarna AB,

MTD Products,

STIGA S.p.A.,

KYODO CO., LTD.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Deere & Company,

NINGBO NGP INDUSTRY CO., LTD.,

Market Segmentation:

By Working Area:

Small Area (up to 0.4 acres)

Medium Area (0.4-0.8 acre)

Large Area (above 0.8 acres)

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

