Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2022 to 2032

The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is valued at over US$ 16.5 billion. The market is anticipated to have risen at a CAGR of 16.2% during the ensuing ten years by the end of 2032 and be valued at around US$ 91.7 Billion. One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the increasing demand for sophisticated cybersecurity and privacy solutions.

It is now possible to fundamentally move away from signature-based detection in favour of more flexible and continuous network monitoring as it deviates from expected behaviour with the aid of AI-based cybersecurity solutions.

AI is used by businesses to detect malware, fraudulent payments, hacked machines, spam and phishing attacks, and network infrastructure. The availability-cost nexus is another facet of AI development that adds to the widening of the range of destructive actors.

North America will see continued revenue growth in Artificial Intelligence in the Cybersecurity Market throughout the Analysis Period:
Due to the concentration of key players and new start-ups in the region, the expansion of government initiatives aimed at advancing technologies like artificial intelligence, the widespread use of cloud-based services, the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, and the rise in cyber threats, North America currently holds a sizeable market share.

North America dominated the artificial intelligence in cyber security market ecology in 2020, accounting for 38.3% of global sales. The expansion is thought to have been aided by the presence of well-known companies like IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Root 9B, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Palo Alto Networks, which provide cutting-edge solutions and services to all the local industries.

Artificial Intelligence in the Cybersecurity Market: Competition Insights:
Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity companies is largely setting up Joint ventures and aiming for acquisition and mergers. The key companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Imperva, McAfee LLC, LogRhythm, Inc., Sophos Ltd., NortonLifeLock Inc., Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc., Darktrace, Cylance Inc., Vectra AI, Inc., ThreatMetrix Inc., Securonix Inc., Sift Science, Acalvio Technologies, SparkCognition Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

Key Segments Covered In Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Survey

By Offering:

  • Hardware
    • Processors
    • Memory
    • Network
  • Software
    • AI Platform
    • AI Solutions
  • Service
    • Deployment & Integration
    • Support & Maintenance

By Deployment Type:

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

By Security Type:

  • Network Security
  • Endpoint Security
  • Application Security
  • Cloud Security

By Technology:

  • Machine Learning
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Context-Aware Computing

By Application:

  • Identity & Access Management
  • Risk & Compliance Management
  • Data Loss Prevention
  • Unified Threat Management
  • Security & Vulnerability Management
  • Antivirus/Antimalware
  • Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud
  • Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
  • Threat Intelligence
  • Others

By End-User:

  • BFSI
  • Retail
  • Government & Defence
  • Manufacturing
  • Infrastructure
  • Enterprise
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

