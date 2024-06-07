Unlock Opportunities: Sugar Substitute Market Poised for Growth to Reach USD 17.13 Billion by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The sugar substitute market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.57 billion by 2033, up from US$ 17.13 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033, driven by increasing demand for lower-calorie alternatives.

As the global fight against lifestyle-related chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity intensifies, the demand for artificial sweeteners like stevia, monk fruit extract, and erythritol is expected to surge. These sweeteners are designed to mimic the taste and texture of regular sugar without raising blood sugar levels, making them ideal for health-conscious consumers.

Governments in various countries are actively promoting low-calorie sweeteners to reduce sugar consumption and associated health issues. The widespread availability of these substitutes in supermarkets and on e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to the market’s growth. Artificial sweeteners are extensively used in foods and beverages such as diet sodas, flavored drinks, and ready-to-serve juices.

Despite the growing popularity of natural sugar alternatives, artificial sweeteners continue to dominate the market due to their availability, affordability, and consumer familiarity. Major food and beverage companies have invested heavily in incorporating artificial sweeteners into their products, driving the market’s expansion in recent years.

“There is a lot of room for innovations in the sugar substitute market. Key players in the companies can blend various artificial sweeteners together to create a product that matches the taste and texture of regular sugar. They can even introduce fruit-flavored artificial sweeteners to give consumers a more delightful experience. Companies can also focus on curating plant-based sugar alternatives, thus appealing to a wider consumer base”, opines an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Sugar Substitute Market Report:

The sugar substitute market is expected to grow at a modest rate of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Artificial sugar substitute products dominate the global market with an overall revenue share of 65.40%.

The United States of America is the largest consumer of sugar substitute products, with a revenue share of 33.2%.

The United States is followed by China (14.7%), Germany (8.3%), and Japan (5.8%) in terms of the consumption of sugar alternatives.

The food and beverage industry is the largest consumer of sugar alternative products, with a global share of 69.40% of the sugar substitute market.

Competitive Landscape of the Sugar Substitute Market:

According to a Future Market Insights study, the sugar substitute market is set to grow exponentially, thanks to heavy investment by key players in research and development in the past few years. To fulfill the everlasting demand for sugar alternatives, brands have capitalized on this opportunity and expanded beyond international boundaries. As the demand continues to grow, it is very likely that more local players will enter the competition, thus contributing to the overall market.

Key Developments in the Sugar Substitute Market:

A Canadian startup called Biofect Innovations has developed a method to transform substances such as lactose, starch, and glycerol into a protein-based sweetener named brazzein, which is thousands of times sweeter than sugar and boasts improved health attributes.

Alchemy Foodtech, a startup based in Singapore, has introduced a sweetening solution designed for food companies seeking to replace sugar and reduce overall product calories. In February, Subway introduced the Chocolate Chip Cookie Siew Dai, incorporating Alchemy SweetFibre, resulting in nearly a 50% reduction in the cookie’s sugar content.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for allulose as a novel food additive. Allulose, a naturally occurring low-calorie sugar substitute found in fruits and vegetables, possesses sweetness akin to sugar without causing blood sugar spikes.

Global Sugar substitutes Market by Category

By Source:

Natural

Artificial

By Type:

High-Intensity Sweeteners Stevia Aspartame Cyclamate Sucralose Saccharin ACE-K Others

High Fructose Syrup

Low-Intensity Sweeteners D-tagatose Xylitol Maltitol Sorbitol Erythritol Mannitol Others



By Product Type:

Nutritive

Non-Nutritive

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

