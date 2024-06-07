Painkillers Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach USD 100.9 Billion by 2033 at a 3.7% of CAGR

The painkiller market is set to achieve a significant milestone with an expected valuation of USD 70.0 billion by the end of 2023. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, reaching an approximate valuation of USD 100.9 billion by 2033. These findings are based on a recent study conducted by Future Market Insights, highlighting the dynamic growth trajectory of the painkillers market.

Key insights from the study reveal that opioids are the dominant segment within the global painkillers market, commanding a substantial share of approximately 53.4% in 2022. This underscores the significant reliance on opioid-based pain management solutions in addressing chronic and acute pain conditions.

In the end, developing non-opioid extended-release medications is essential to addressing the opioid issue and providing patients with a safer option. Consequently, this development will drive the painkiller market as a whole throughout the estimated period of 2023 to 2033.

Key Takeaways:

The global painkiller market is estimated at US$70.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$100.9 billion by 2033, reflecting a steady CAGR of 3.7%.

Opioids currently dominate the market, holding a share of approximately 53.4% in 2022. However, the market is expected to see a rise in demand for alternative pain management solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players in the painkillers market launch their products. This promotional strategy is expected to be highly impactful to enter into the market.

A few of the recent instances include

In March 2023, Perrigo Company plc received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the “FDA” for ibuprofen Tablets and acetaminophen, 250 mg/125 mg.

In January 2023, Procter & Gamble (P&G) India added new Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA to its existing portfolio of Vicks in India.

Similarly, recent developments have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights related to companies in the Painkillers market, which are available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Sanofi S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Cadila Pharmaceuticals)

GSK plc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

AstraZeneca

Cardinal Health

Perrigo Company Plc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Viatris

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Key Market Segments Covered in Painkillers Industry Research:

By Drug Class:

Opioids Tramadol Oxycodone Hydrocodone Other Opioids

NSAIDs

Local Anesthetics

Acetaminophen

By Product:

OTC Products

Prescription Drugs

By Indication:

Surgical Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Musculoskeletal and Joint Pain

Others

By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Oral

Rectal

Topical

Transdermal

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East and Africa

