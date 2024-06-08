Global Industrial Robots Market Valuation to Exceed USD 25,828.99 Million Mark by 2033, Growing at an Outstanding 17.20% CAGR

The global industrial robots market is poised for exceptional growth, projected to exceed a valuation of USD 25,828.99 million by 2033. Driving this remarkable expansion is a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.20%, starting from a 2023 valuation of USD 5,282.40 million.

A significant catalyst behind this surge is the innovative concept of Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), which is reshaping the landscape of factory automation technology. RaaS introduces a flexible and cost-effective approach for enterprises to seamlessly integrate robotics into their operations. By providing subscription-based robot services, businesses can avoid significant upfront investments in robotic equipment, thus conserving capital expenditures. This pioneering approach not only enhances financial adaptability but also empowers companies to respond swiftly and efficiently to market fluctuations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By end use, electric and electrical industry is expected to procure 40% market share for industrial robots.

China is expected to account for 45% of the total Industrial Robots in 2022

U.S. is expected to hold 40% market share for industrial robots in 2022

France is expected to possess 30% market share for industrial robots

“Industrial robots have the potential to change the functioning of end user industries. Multitasking, precision and accuracy are making industrial robots a popular option across industries. This, in turn, is gaining traction for the same.” states an FMI analyst

Market Competition:

Key players in the industrial robot market are Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Brenton, LLC, Krones AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation and ABB Limited.

Denso Corporation, a key player in the industrial robots market is focusing on studying the infrastructure and requirements of end user industries and designing industrial robots for the same.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, is focusing on research for designing industrial robots. The company is developing industrial robots that can carry out complex tasks easily.

Key Segments Profiled in the Industrial Robots Industry Survey:

Industrial Robots by Product Type:

Industrial Robots by Articulated Robots

Industrial Robots by SCARA Robots

SCARA Robots Industrial Robots by Parallel Robots

Parallel Robots Industrial Robots by Cartesian Robots

Cartesian Robots Industrial Robots by Cylindrical Robots

Cylindrical Robots Industrial Robots by Others

Industrial Robots by End Use:

Industrial Robots by Automotive

Industrial Robots by Electrical & Electronics

Electrical & Electronics Industrial Robots by Metals & Machinery

Metals & Machinery Industrial Robots by Chemicals, Plastic & Rubber

Chemicals, Plastic & Rubber Industrial Robots by Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages Industrial Robots by Healthcare

Healthcare Industrial Robots by Construction

Construction Industrial Robots by Others

Industrial Robots by Applications:

Industrial Robots by Material Handling

Material Handling Industrial Robots by Welding & Soldering

Welding & Soldering Industrial Robots by Assembly & Disassembly

Assembly & Disassembly Industrial Robots by Painting & Dispensing

Painting & Dispensing Industrial Robots by Others

Industrial Robots by Technology:

Industrial Robots by Automatic

Automatic Industrial Robots by Semi- Automatic

Semi- Automatic Industrial Robots by Manual

Region:

North America Industrial Robots Market

Latin America Industrial Robots Market

Europe Industrial Robots Market

Asia Pacific Industrial Robots Market

Middle East & Africa Industrial Robots Market

