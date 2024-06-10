Lucintel Forecasts Thermoplastic Composites Market to Reach $26.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the thermoplastic composites market is projected to reach an estimated $26.0 billion by 2030 from $19.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials, and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 85 tables in this 260 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in thermoplastic composites market by end use (transportation, consumer goods, construction, industrial, and others), material type (SFT, LFT, GMT, and CFT), reinforcement type (glass fiber, and carbon fiber and other), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that transportation by end use will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials

SFT thermoplastic composites will remain the largest segment by material over the forecast period due to its wide usage in injection molding part fabrication.

Download sample by clicking on thermoplastic composites market

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries.

Tencate Advanced Composites, Cytec Solvay Group, Celanese, SABIC, BASF SE, DSM, DuPont, LANXESS/Bond Laminates, Hanwha Corporation, and RTP Company are the major supplier in the thermoplastic composites market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Gravity Sensor Market

Playing Card Market

Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) Market

Spa and Salon Software Market

Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) Dry Storage Casks Market